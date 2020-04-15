Healthcare Nanotechnology Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market

It is defined as the study of controlling, manipulating and creating systems based on their atomic or molecular specifications. As stated by the US National Science and Technology Council, the essence of nanotechnology is the ability to manipulate matters at atomic, molecular and supra-molecular levels for creation of newer structures and devices. Generally, this science deals with structures sized between 1 to 100 nanometer (nm) in at least one dimension and involves in modulation and fabrication of nanomaterials and nanodevices.

Nanotechnology is becoming a crucial driving force behind innovation in medicine and healthcare, with a range of advances including nanoscale therapeutics, biosensors, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and imaging technologies.

The classification of Healthcare Nanotechnology includes Nanomedicine, Nano Medical Devices, Nano Diagnosis and Other product. And the sales proportion of Nanomedicine in 2017 is about 86.5%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Nanotechnology market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 255500 million by 2024, from US$ 160800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Nanotechnology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Nanotechnology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Healthcare Nanotechnology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Nanomedicine

Nano Medical Devices

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Anticancer

CNS Product

Anti-infective

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amgen

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

UCB

Roche

Celgene

Sanofi

Merck & Co

Biogen

Stryker

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Leadiant Biosciences

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shire

Ipsen

Endo International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Nanotechnology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Nanotechnology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Nanotechnology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Nanotechnology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

