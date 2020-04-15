Hemodialysis Concentrates Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Hemodialysis concentrates including:

Acid concentrates

A-concentrate

Acidified concentrated mixture of salts that, when diluted with dialysis water and bicarbonate concentrate, yields dialysis fluid for use in dialysis

Note 1 to entry: The term “acid” refers to the small amount of acid (for example, acetic acid or citric acid) that is included in the concentrate.

Note 2 to entry: Acid concentrate may contain glucose.

Note 3 to entry: Acid concentrate may be in the form of a liquid, a dry powder, other highly concentrated media, or some combination of these forms.

Bicarbonate concentrates

B-concentrate

Concentrated preparation of sodium bicarbonate that, when diluted with dialysis water and acid concentrate, makes dialysis fluid used for dialysis

Note 1 to entry: Sodium bicarbonate is also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate.

Note 2 to entry: Some bicarbonate concentrates also contain sodium chloride.

Note 3 to entry: Bicarbonate concentrate may be in the form of a liquid or a dry powder.

Note 4 to entry: Dry sodium bicarbonate, without added sodium chloride, is also used in concentrate generators to produce a concentrated solution of sodium bicarbonate used by the dialysis machine to make dialysis fluid.

The global Hemodialysis Concentrates industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, Rockwell Medical and Nipro. At present, Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader, holding 24.73% Sales market share in 2017.

In 2016, the global Hemodialysis Concentrates consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.97% of global consumption of Hemodialysis Concentrates.

Hemodialysis Concentrates downstream is wide and recently Hemodialysis Concentrates has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dialysis Center and Home. Globally, the Hemodialysis Concentrates market is mainly driven by growing demand for Dialysis Center. Dialysis Center accounts for nearly 99.32% of total downstream consumption of Hemodialysis Concentrates in global.

Hemodialysis Concentrates can be mainly divided into Acid Concentrates and Bicarbonate Concentrates which Acid Concentrates captures about 65.91% of Hemodialysis Concentrates market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Hemodialysis Concentrates.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hemodialysis Concentrates market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2680 million by 2024, from US$ 2100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemodialysis Concentrates business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemodialysis Concentrates market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hemodialysis Concentrates value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Segmentation by application:

Dialysis Center

Home

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B. Braun

Rockwell Medical

Nipro

MEDIVATORS

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Unipharm JSC

Nikkiso

Renacon Pharma

Surni Group

Weigao Group

BIOLIGHT

Ziweishan

United Jieran

Sichuang

Sanxin

Shenyouda

Evertrust

Taishikang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hemodialysis Concentrates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hemodialysis Concentrates market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hemodialysis Concentrates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hemodialysis Concentrates with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hemodialysis Concentrates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

