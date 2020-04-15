Hornbeam Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Hornbeam Market: Introduction:

Hornbeams are small hardwood trees that belong to the Betulaceae family. They grow to a height of 15-25 meters and have a crooked fluted trunk. They are found in various parts of Western Asia and Europe and grow in almost any kind of soil. The leaves and bark of the hornbeam are used for medicinal purposes to treat and cure both internal as well as external health issues. An important constituent of hornbeam is tannin, which gives it effective antibiotic, astringent, and healing properties. The leaves of hornbeam have haemostatic properties that help in the quick healing of internal and external wounds and ulcerations. Hornbeams yield a very hard timber, giving rise to the name “ironwood”. Dried heartwood billets are nearly white and are suitable for decorative use.

Hornbeam Market: Segmentation:

The Hornbeam is mainly segmented into Source, Application, End users and Distribution.

On the basis of source, Hornbeam market can be segmented into organic and convention source. Hornbeam have large scale Therapeutic uses and health benefits. As a result the volume share for organic Hornbeam is slightly higher than its conventional form.

On the basis of application, Hornbeam can be segmented into Astringent, Antiseptic, Antibiotic, and Anti-inflammatory. Due to its large scale application in pharmaceutical industries, its antibiotic application is being anticipated to have higher value share.

On the basis of End Users, Hornbeam can be segmented to Households, Pharmaceutical industry, Healthcare industry and Carpentry industry. Among these end users, pharmaceutical industry and healthcare industry are being anticipated to gain higher value growth rate which could be attributed to valuable health benefits associated with Hornbeam. Moreover, Hornbeam flower essence are being used to treat stress, anxiety and depression related problems.

On the basis of distribution, Hornbeam market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The Indirect segment can further be sub segmented into Modern Trade, Specialty Store, Medical Store and E-Retailers. Due to the easy availability of product facilitated in Modern and Medical Store, these kind of stores have higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers is expected to surge the market.

Hornbeam Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Hornbeam market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Hornbeam are generally found in the temperate regions of northern hemisphere. Which indicates that they are being found in various parts of Western Asia. As a result, regions like the Asia Pacific regions and MEA have higher volume share as compared to other regions. Owing to its large scale applications associated with the pharmaceutical industry and North America , Europe having higher number pharmaceutical industries, these regions are being tagged as the emerging markets for Hornbeam.

Hornbeam Market: Demand Driver:

Hornbeam Market has its valuable application in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. Hornbeam is well known for its ability to relieve mental fatigue and physical tiredness. Its medicinal properties help in boosting energy levels and increase vitality. Hornbeam flower essence is commonly used for treating problems like stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other related disorders. Hornbeam also helps in keeping the mind active so that one can perform routine tasks without getting tired easily. It is also commonly combined with other ingredients such as gentian, white chestnut flower, and olive for this purpose. Their hemostatic properties also help in the quick healing of wounds, cuts, bruises, burns and other minor injuries. Hence the above mentioned some of the critical factors can help drive its demand for hornbeam especially in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Hornbeam Market: Key Player:

Some of the key players in Hornbeam Market are: INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY, India Essential Oils, The Bach Centre, Healingherbs Ltd., Bio Lonreco and various other companies.

