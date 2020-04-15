Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Clinical Area Segmentation, 2019 to 2023

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market – Segmented by Type, Product, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) There are two types of IUDs: medicated (hormone releasing) or unmedicated (inert). The inert IUDs include copper-containing devices in a range of shapes and sizes and a non-medicated polyethylene device. The hormone releasing IUDs either release progesterone or levonorgestrel.

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Major Players: AGILE THERAPEUTICS, ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC., JOHNSON & JOHNSON LTD, BAYER HEALTHCARE, FUJI LATEX CO. LTD, MYLAN LABORATORIES, MERCK & CO., OKAMATO INDUSTRIES INC., PFIZER, and RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, among others.

Inquire/Sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065007/global-intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-iud-market-segmented-by-type-product-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Technological Innovations:

The main advantage of copper IUD is that it provides emergency contraception up to five days after unprotected sex. Currently, it is the most effective form of emergency contraception available. It prevents fertilization or implantation, but does not affect already implanted embryos. It does not contain any hormones and can therefore be used while breastfeeding. Additionally, fertility is regained quickly after the removal of IUD. Copper IUDs are also available in a wider range of sizes and shapes than hormonal IUDs.

The basic mechanism of action of hormonal IUDs is the thickening of cervical mucus, making it impenetrable to sperm. They also prevent ovulation in some users, reduce the ability of sperm to enter the ovum, and thin the endometrial lining. They help reduce or even prevent menstrual bleeding, and can be used to treat menorrhagia (heavy menses), once the pathologic causes of menorrhagia (such as uterine polyps) have been ruled out. These advancements in technology of IUDs are expected to drive the growth of the global IUD market.

Other factors, such as the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, supportive government initiatives and private firms to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies, and effective contraception and less side effects of IUCD are boosting the growth of the market.

Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065007/global-intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-iud-market-segmented-by-type-product-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Agile Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter from the FDA, for Twirla (AG200-15) for the prevention of pregnancy.

June 2017 – Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Company.

High Cost of Treatment:

The IUD choice of method may not be opted often because of cost, which is a major constraint to the markets growth. Mirena IUD costs approximately USD 400, whereas, Jaydess and copper IUDs cost about USD 325 and USD 80 respectively. Unless covered by insurance, these devices can seem expensive to the majority of the female population. The cost of IUD reflects the payment incurred on research and development, clinical trials, and FDA, by the manufacturers. The other reason for the high cost is the relative length of efficacy of IUDs. As they last for years, such products tend to cost more. However, they cause an economic burden on the women with relatively low or no income. Taking other factors into consideration, an IUD could cost a user as much as USD 1,000, if not covered by a health insurance plan. Some insurance companies are illegally denying coverage of expensive contraceptives like IUD, making it difficult for patients to acquire this safe, effective health-care product. The other factors, such as stringent regulatory and reimbursement policies and threat of causing pelvic inflammatory infection (PID) are hindering the markets growth.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porters five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]