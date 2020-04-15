Key Insights of Future Prospects of Chemical Anchors Market During 2018 – 2028

Chemical Anchors Market: Introduction

Chemical Anchoring is a process or technique for fastening the cement, concrete & the similar substrates that offer an increased level of flexibility & load bearing capacity. In numerous end use sectors mechanical & chemical anchoring is getting adopted in the very large scale but the later one i.e. chemical anchoring is gaining more adoption when compared to the mechanical anchoring. In chemical anchoring technique, a polymeric resin is introduced inside the hole prior to enclosure of the steel or iron stud. With this process, the chemical resin naturally fills or seals in all voids & irregularities and consequently convert the hole airtight, with efficient adhesion. This additional adhesion with chemical anchoring creates superfluous strength. Mechanical anchoring is having its own limitations such as not ideal for imperfect shapes, prone to water ingress leading to corrosion, concentrated load at limited points, excessive torque destroys the fixing and many more. Chemical anchoring system able to address the above-said industry challenges. Moreover, chemical anchoring provides the opportunity to make minor adjustments to the screw’s orientation while curing which is not the case in mechanical anchoring process. The non-expanding property of a chemically held rod in chemical anchoring is considerable decreases the chance of the adjacent concrete cracking. This property further helps for securing railings on to concrete stairs, or shallower slabs and related applications. In the commercial marketplace, there are numerous types of chemical anchors are available, out of which capsule adhesives chemical anchors, injectable chemical anchors, and chemical anchor fixings are the preferred ones.

Chemical Anchors Market: Market Dynamics

Due to its substantial properties such as an ability to drill down in imperfect holes, protection of fixing against corrosion, operation in unlimited specified depths, and suitability against all substrates are the key factors driving the demand for chemical anchors. Expanding infrastructural, industrial, commercial & residential construction sectors are providing numerous growth opportunities in the chemical anchor market space. Innovation in technologies required for the synthesis of chemical anchor resins has led to increased efficiency of production processes, leading to significant productivity as well as increased efficacy in chemical anchors resins. Also, numerous manufacturers of chemical anchors present in the value chain are strengthening their R&D infrastructure to invent new production technologies. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global chemical anchors market. However, low awareness amongst the end users for the usage of chemical anchors & excessive time consumed for the installation of chemical anchoring system is some of the adoption barriers in the market.

On the basis of Product type, the Chemical Anchors Market can be segmented as:

Injectable Chemical Anchors

Capsule Adhesive Chemical Anchors

Chemical Anchor Fixings

On the basis of resin Type, the Chemical Anchors Market can be segmented as:

Unsaturated polyester Chemical Anchor

Epoxy acrylate Chemical Anchor

Pure epoxy Chemical Anchor

On the basis of Application, the Chemical Anchors Market can be segmented as:

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial

Chemical Anchors Market: Region Wise Trends

North America & Western Europe collectively dominate the overall market for the chemical anchor sales in the past few years and it is expected that the same roadmap will be followed in the upcoming regions. Rising infrastructure projects in these above-said regions are the key reason implicit behind the sales of chemical anchors. Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest growing in the chemical anchors marketplace, increase in industrial, commercial development in countries like China, India & ASEAN are creating the demand space for chemical anchors. New infrastructural projects in the pipeline are expected to create the huge demand for chemical anchors in the near future. Latin American countries show significant growth in the recent past in the construction sector, specifically in the construction of residential building, thus creating opportunities for chemical anchors. MEA & EE are turning over as a low volume high growth regions.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Chemical Anchors Market identified across the value chain include: