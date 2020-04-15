Mango Butter Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Mango Butter Market

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Scope of the Report:

Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.

At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.

The worldwide market for Mango Butter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 28 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mango Butter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

Jarchem Industries Inc.

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Avi Natural

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

