Mobile Phone Antenna Market Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2023

Antenna is a device which convert Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.

Mobile phone antenna is defined as the equipment for converting electrical signal received into electromagnetic wave which is transmitted into space, old phone have convex antenna, and antennas of most new mobile phones have been hidden in the fuselage. Sometimes, the antenna is implanted in the battery; the example is as followings figure.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mobile Phone Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage. As the China’s mobile phone antenna manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.China mobile phone antenna industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently China has become large mobile phone consumption country, and many manufacturers have get the order form mobile phone giants like Samsung, Huawei, ZTE.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Amphenol, Pulse Electronics and Molex, Their market share is more than 30%.The large market share is concentrated in the small size manufacturers.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the manufacturing equipment and the supply of the upstream material. The most important factor is the downstream demand. The smartphone market will grow even after the quickly development in recent year. What is more, the number of antenna in every phone is in a increase trend in the future, so there is still a booming market of smart phone antenna.

The worldwide market for Mobile Phone Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million US$ in 2023, from 2210 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PIFA(Planar Inverted F Antenna)

Internal Planar Monopole

Internal PCB & FPC

LDS(Laser Direct Structuring)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

Wifi Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Others

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Headphone market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PIFA(Planar Inverted F Antenna)

1.2.2 Internal Planar Monopole

1.2.3 Internal PCB & FPC

1.2.4 LDS(Laser Direct Structuring)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Main Antenna

1.3.2 Bluetooth Antenna

1.3.3 Wifi Antenna

1.3.4 GPS Antenna

1.3.5 NFC Antenna

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amphenol

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Amphenol Description

2.1.1.2 Amphenol Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.1.3 Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.2 Pulse

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Pulse Description

2.2.1.2 Pulse Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.2.3 Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.3 Molex

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Molex Description

2.3.1.2 Molex Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.3.3 Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.4 Skycross

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Skycross Description

2.4.1.2 Skycross Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.4.3 Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.5 Galtronics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Galtronics Description

2.5.1.2 Galtronics Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.5.3 Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.6 Sunway

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Sunway Description

2.6.1.2 Sunway Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.6.3 Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.7 Speed

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Speed Description

2.7.1.2 Speed Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.7.3 Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.8 JESONcom

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 JESONcom Description

2.8.1.2 JESONcom Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 JESONcom Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.8.3 JESONcom Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 JESONcom Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global JESONcom Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.9 Auden

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Auden Description

2.9.1.2 Auden Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Auden Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.9.3 Auden Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Auden Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Auden Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.10 Deman

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Deman Description

2.10.1.2 Deman Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Deman Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Information

2.10.3 Deman Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Deman Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Deman Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share in 2017

2.11 Ethertronics

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Ethertronics Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.11.3 Ethertronics Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Sky-wave

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Sky-wave Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.12.3 Sky-wave Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 3gtx

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 3gtx Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.13.3 3gtx Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Southstar

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Southstar Mobile Phone Antenna Product Introduction

2.14.3 Southstar Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Mobile Phone Antenna by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

