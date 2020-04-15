New report shares details about the PET Dome Lids Market by 2028

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Overview

The lids are essential part of food & beverage packaging, to prevent it from leakage or to keep the product fresh. The PET dome lids were introduced in the market to improve the appearance, and give it an attractive look. The PET dome lids are odorless and thus will not alter the taste of the beverage or food covered with it. PET dome lids are designed by the manufacturers to provide some extra space for whipped cream in the coffee and to prevent cake during shipment. PET dome lids are made such that they can fit up to 2 or more than two cups. The PET dome lids market is expected to witness expansion, as the manufacturing process is thermoforming, which is an easy and cost-effective solution. The manufacturers provide vivid packaging solutions to improve the appearance of the product and to easily brand their company. PET dome lids are also used by the manufacturers for marketing and branding of their product in the market. The PET dome lids market is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as per the increment in the thermoforming containers usage.

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Dynamics

The increasing consumption of on-the-door meals, drinks and ready-to-eat food is expected to boost the PET dome lids market growth. The PET dome lids are used by the, restaurants and cafes to serve the consumers. Some of the manufacturers are providing PLA based dome lids which can affect the PET dome lids market growth, as PLA is bio-based plastic material. Recyclability of PET material is always a challenge, but it is recyclable up to some extent. As a result, not all the manufacturers can replace the cost-effectiveness as well as properties of PET material with any other material. To conclude, the global PET dome lids market is anticipated to register significant incremental opportunity in the upcoming years.

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global PET dome lids market has been segmented as

Plain & Slotted

On the basis of end use application type, the global PET dome lids market has been segmented as

Beverages, Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic, Cold Drinks, Tea & Coffee, Milk & Juices, Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Cakes & Muffins, Chocolates, Vegetables & Fruits

On the basis of sales channel, the global PET dome lids market has been segmented as

Retail, E-commerce & Wholesale

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Key Players

Dart Container Corporation,Sabert Corporation,Berry Global Inc.,Tair Chu Enterprise Co, Ltd.,Paper Cup Company & Pactiv LLC

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers are offering variety of PET dome lids which includes different shapes and sizes, also the recyclable dome lids.

On May 2012, Dart Container Corporation acquired Solo Cup Company, a significant manufacturer of lids.

EcoPack Limited offers recycled PET dome lids. These lids are toxin free and are clear as regular plastics.

Global PET Dome Lids Market: Regional Outlook

The consumption of soft drinks in America is approximately 45 liters per year. Also according to survey for worldwide consumption of soft drinks, on an average a person drinks 89.9 liters of soft drink. The North American PET dome lids market is estimated to have significant growth due to increasing beverage consumption. The growth of E-commerce in the emerging countries such as India and China is eventually expanding the PET dome lids market foothold. In recent years, the beverage industry had remarkable growth which in turn impacts the growth of PET dome lids globally. The PET dome lids market is estimated to have growth during the forecast period, as the manufacturers establishing their market in the countries such as South Africa & in Middle East & Africa.