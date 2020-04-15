New Research Study on Electronic Data Capture market predicts steady growth till 2025

Overview of Electronic Data Capture Market Report 2019

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the Electronic Data Capture market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CRO).

The key manufacturers in this market include :

Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., BioClinica, DATATRAK International, Inc., Openclinica, LLC, Clinical CLINIPACE, INC., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omni Comm Systems

North America held the largest market share as of 2017 owing to the presence of higher awareness levels and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the handling of clinical information. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region is anticipated to boost the adoption of EDC systems over the forecast period.

The Electronic Data Capture market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Electronic Data Capture market 2019. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors’ information. the report also provides a complete overview of Electronic Data Capture market including Top Players or vendors, application, Type, Share, and latest market trends.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

Web-hosted, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud-based,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

Hospitals, CROs, Academic Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Organizations, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others,

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Electronic Data Capture Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Capture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Electronic Data Capture market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Capture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electronic Data Capture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of Electronic Data Capture sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

At last, All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Electronic Data Capture markets.

Thus, Electronic Data Capture Market Report 2019 serves as a valuable material for all industry competitors and individuals having a keen interest in Electronic Data Capture Market study.