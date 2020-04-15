North America and Europe are Expected to Experience Extensive Growth in the Converged Data Platform Market 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Converged Data Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Converged data platform is an approach to data center management that aims to reduce compatibility problems between storage systems, network devices, and servers though decreasing cost of cooling, power, floor space, and cabling. A converged data platform is applied with standalone appliances, reference architecture, or software driven hyper-converged approach. This platform offers scalable architecture maintenance to various platforms which includes data services telephony and video through a particular device. Converged data platforms perform many roles such as enterprise routing, firewall, VPN, voice switching, application services, Wi-Fi access, and WAN. It also takes care of the quality of service. As the datacenter landscape is changing very rapidly, various long-held expectations are arising with that change. Even the basic procedure of data extrication onto an unconnected storage area network, and growing and pulling it across the processing and network is no more time-consuming. The separation amongst analytics and production has changed into an advanced approach. All these factors are accelerating the converged data platform market at a very high rate. Converged data platform incorporates spark, apache, and hadoop. It provides real-time database experiences. The converged data platform supplies reliability, real-time performance and grade security to the organizations although converged data platform is naturally decreasing both the operational costs and hardware of data and applications.

The major factor which is driving the converged data platform market is the increase in the use of virtualization and high adoption of scalable solutions. Other factors which are accelerating the market are growing need for disaster recovery and data protection. Furthermore, increase in demand for cloud services, total cost of ownership, and low capex due is also increasing the popularity of converged data platform. Other than IT & telecom, converged data platforms have huge growth opportunities in the government and healthcare sectors. End users do not have any control on the converged data platforms as only a vendor is responsible for any change all the authority rests with the vendor. This factor could act as a restraint for the converged data platform market. Popularity of converged data platform market is also expected to grow during the forecast period as the adoption rate of virtual desktop infrastructure for remote office/branch office and data security is increasing. Furthermore, converged data platforms are used to increase IT agility and to maintain the operating cost and capital expenses as it has advanced management capability and flexibility.

The converged data platform market can be segmented by hypervisor type, application, vertical, and geography. By hypervisor type, the market can be segmented into VMware, KVM, and Hyper-V. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into virtual desktop infrastructure, server virtualization, data protection and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into financial Institutions, healthcare, government, education, and IT & telecom.

Geographically, the converged data platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to experience extensive growth in the converged data platform market. The regions show high technology adoption rate, followed by the Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the converged data platform market are Vmware Inc, Simplivity Corporation, Scale Computing., Nutanix Inc, Pivot3, Nimboxx Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Maxta Inc, Gridstore, Inc, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In order to increase the competitive benefit in the industry, these market players are aggressively involved in inorganic and organic development strategies. Partnerships, contracts, and new product launches are some of the significant strategies followed by market players.

