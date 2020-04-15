Organic Acai Juice Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2017 – 2027

Organic Acai Juice Market Introduction:

Organic Acai Juice, as the name suggests, is the juice obtained from organically cultivated acai berry fruit, which consists of exceptional nutritional quality and is one of the most popular super-fruit. Organic acai juice is a certified USDA product consisting of a single serving of fruit. Organic acai juice involves the absence of artificial flavors and presence of acai berries which are grown and gathered from their natural and native habitat, in an eco-friendly manner. This indirectly means that there should not be any involvement of man-made chemical or unnatural interventions, herbicides or pesticides. Organic acai juice does offer health benefits, due to some features associated with its source that is acai berry, including resists harmful organisms, aids consumers in weight loss, helps in digestion, reduces irritation in the lungs, improves brain functioning, boosts energy, and much more.

Organic Acai Juice Market Drivers and Trends:

The factors contributing to the growth of organic acai juice market are easy availability of the juices to the consumers with the help various hypermarket, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others, growing interest of the consumers towards organic food and beverages due to their awareness about health benefits offered by organic products which doesn’t contain any artificial ingredients, and consumers living an on-the go lifestyle generally prefer drinks consisting the extracts of all natural nutrients. Consumers from the developed countries get attracted towards organic acai juice market because it provides significantly more natural antioxidants including vitamin C and Vitamin E, and minerals than juices of other fruits such as oranges and blueberries.

In the current scenario, diabetic patients have increased globally due to the lifestyle which they follow, this factor also contributes to the growth of natural, sugar-free organic acai juice market. Organic acai juice manufacturers need to launch new versions with innovative packaging to attract consumers, as there are a lot of varieties of juices available for consumers being produced by competitors of organic acai juice. One major threat to organic acai juice market is the growth of acai berry, which in turn can get affected by the growth of nutraceutical industry.

Organic Acai Juice Market Segmentation:

The organic acai juice market is segmented on the basis of end use, distribution channel, and packaging type. On the basis of end use, the organic acai juice market is segmented into HoReCa and household. On the basis of the distribution channel, the organic acai juice market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online stores and other retail stores. On the basis of packaging type, organic acai juice market can be segmented into sterile filled bag-in-box, plastic drum, plastic container, stainless steel container and steel drum. In the European market, generally, fruit juices are packed for retail market with the help of glass, plastic and other elements. The packaging of the organic acai juice should be able to protect the organoleptic and quality characteristics of the product, the product should remain uncontaminated from bacteriological and other contamination, and the product doesn’t suffer from moisture loss, dehydration and from any sort of leakage.

Organic Acai Juice Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of organic acai juice is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America leads global organic acai juice market, due to increased awareness of health benefits offered by organic products, among its consumers. Brazil also possesses a high demand of organic acai juice among its citizens. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth in its organic acai juice market in the forecast period due to increase in its acai berry fruit market.

Organic Acai Juice Market Key Players:

The key player in the organic acai juice market only includes Sambazon, Inc., Zola, Biovea, R.W. Knudsen Family, Organic Rainforest Company, and Organique Acai USA.

