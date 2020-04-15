Paper Cup Lids Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Overview

Paper cups are used by the retailers and brand owners for beverage packaging which mainly includes coffee, cold drinks, tea, and ice cream among other packaging. As the name suggests paper cup lids are used to cover paper-based cups. The paper based packages requires specific lids which are lighter in weight. Paper cup lids are made up of either paper or plastic material. The paper cup lids market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as the demand for paper cups is increasing worldwide. Paper cup lids are also used for branding and marketing purposes, as it is consumer appealing. The change in perception of the consumers towards paper based packaging solutions is growing the demand for paper cup lids. The paper cup lids are customizable according to the consumer requirement. The paper cup lids are used according to the end use, for instance, dome lids are mainly used by the restaurants and cafes. In recent years, significant change in beverage industry due to introduction of different cold drinks and flavored dairy products have increased the paper cup lids market growth.

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers & brand owners in the beverage industry are focusing towards paper-based products, boosting the demand for paper cup lids. A popular example of differentiation of the brand owner’s strategy is a foodservice outlet named Starbucks, which has created a benchmark in annual consumption of paper cups. Followed by similar instances, paper cup manufacturers are getting a boost in the market growth, eventually creating demand for paper cup lids. The paper cup lids are used for applications in the beverage industry which includes tea, coffee, cold drink among others.

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global paper cup lids market has been segmented as

Plastic (Polyethylene, PLA, Polypropylene & Polyamide) & Paper

On the basis of product type, the global paper cup lids market has been segmented as

Steam hole Lids, Straw Slot Lids & Dome Lids

On the basis of end use application, the global paper cup lids market has been segmented as

Tea & Coffee, Cold Drinks & Dairy Products (Ice cream,Yoghurt & Flavored Milk)

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Key Players

Dart Container Corporation,Huhtamaki Oyj.,Medac S.r.l.,International Paper Company,LidWorks,CEE R.Schisler company,Michael Procos S.A., Modi Sp. z o.o., Pola Paperindo Jayatama, Damati Plastics & Lollicup USA

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers in the beverage packaging industry are providing variety of paper cup lids for various sizes and shapes of paper cup. The companies are introducing printed lids for branding and marketing.

Dart Container Corporation is offering wide range of products which includes different shapes and sizes of vented paper finger pull lids for its variety of paper and foam cups.

On 2nd January 2018, International Paper Company acquired the food service division of Graphic Packaging International LLC, and entered into the paper cup lids business

Global Paper Cup Lids Market: Regional Outlook

North American beverage industry is a vital part of the economy, and holds major share in the world’s beverage production and consumption. The manufacturers in the global paper cup lids market is estimated to expand their foothold in the beverage industry. The demand for paper cup lids in the emerging countries such as China and India are expected to increase in the near future and is continuously growing. The increasing population in these countries is the major reason for this rapid growth of the paper cup lids market. The Latin American paper cup lids market is estimated to have significant expansion in the upcoming years, as the packaging manufacturers are looking forward to expand in the region. The companies in the paper cup lids market in South Africa are providing variety of solutions for the consumers to expand their foothold in the paper cup lids market.