Passenger Car Sensors Market companies Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation

Sensors are being used in automobiles since 1960s and they have undergone an array of developments with the increasing requirements of the automobile owners. During 1970s, microprocessors based engine control module was made to meet the emission norms in the U.S. Passenger car sensor detects the changes in the state of its parts and indicates it to the user about it in order to prevent mishaps. The increasing safety concern among passenger car owners is the key drivers for the passenger car sensors market. Passenger car sensors are mainly used in powertrain, chassis and body control where they monitor temperature, pressure, currents, vacuum and other related factors.

Based on sensor type, passenger car sensors market can be broadly segmented as pressure sensor, temperature sensor, speed sensor, position sensor, lambda sensor and others. Based on application, passenger car sensors market can be classified under powertrain, exhaust, interior, safety and body control, Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS). The passenger car sensors market for body control are mainly driven due to factors such as stringent safety regulations, weight reduction, and multiplex compatibility, while the market for passenger car sensors used in interior and comfort systems are increasing on account of customers’ demand for comfort, convenience, and safety.

The stringent regulations are creating space for the advanced features in passenger cars including tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and occupant detection. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have been put on constant pressure to equip their vehicles with the advanced safety systems. North America, Japan, China and South Korea are the major countries where these regulations have been imposed. Increasing customer interest for info-travelling is increasing the demand for sensors such as GPS systems, humidity sensors and adaptive lighting sensors. However, there are some restraints associated with the passenger car sensors market including their high prices. Low penetration in the developing countries and electrification of powertrain segment are the areas of opportunity for passenger car sensor market. Introduction of ADAS is another opportunity for growth of passenger car sensors market wherein the driver safety increases to a great extent by minimizing the effects of diver’s flaws. ADAS works as a co-driver system providing situation based instructions, advice and warnings to the driver as well as information related to traffic safety norms.

Europe was the market leader in passenger car sensors market in 2013 followed by North America. However, Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest pace due to the increasing per capita income of people in the region which is enabling them to use high end passenger cars and safety technologies. The recent financial crisis in Europe is encouraging passenger car manufacturers to focus on the emerging parts of the globe where the passenger car population in countries like China and India are increasing at a fast pace. The major companies operating in the passenger car sensors market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Allegro Microsystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., CTS Corporation, Elmos Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies and TRW Automotive.

