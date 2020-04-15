Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2026

Research Report on “Pharmaceutical Isolators Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

A pharmaceutical isolator is a decontaminated unit supplied with 100 (ISO 5) or higher quality of air, which provides an uncompromised and continuous isolation of its interior from its exterior environment. Pharmaceutical isolators in the pharmaceutical industry are used to handle drugs, materials, and quality control processes in a system that offers complete isolation from the surrounding environment and form the personnel processing these materials. Pharmaceutical isolators handle materials and products with ease.

Pharmaceutical isolators come in various shapes and sizes. At present, pharmaceutical isolators are designed to fulfil the challenges and market requirements for low Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) containment systems in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, radiopharmaceutical, and nuclear industries. Pharmaceutical isolators provide a safe working environment that addresses safety concerns for operators in the research, manufacturing, testing, and handling of hazardous materials. Pharmaceutical isolators may be portable, stationary, or grouped to other isolators to form a production unit or a complete containment solution. Generally, pharmaceutical isolators are designed to be tested and certified by an industry’s requirements.

Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for pharmaceutical isolators in the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry is expected to be a major factor driving the pharmaceutical isolators market over the forecast period. Increasing regulations, increasing usage of aseptic methods, rising number of research laboratories, cost of noncompliance, growing usage of hazardous materials, and advancements in isolator efficiency are some of the factors fueling the growth of the global pharmaceutical isolators market. Launch and addition of new products using pharmaceutical isolators is the another factor contributing to the growth of the global pharmaceutical isolators market. For instance, in 2017, Amatsigroup manufactured the first injectable clinical batch under a single-use isolator. The usage of this technology for the manufacturing of a batch of clinical injectables is a major breakthrough.

Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical isolators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, product class, configuration, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global pharmaceutical isolator market can be segmented as:

Closed Isolator Systems

Open Isolator Systems

Based on product class, the global pharmaceutical isolators market is segmented as:

Class III

ISO Class 5

Based on configuration, the global pharmaceutical isolators market is segmented as:

Floor-standing

Modular

Mobile

Compact

Tabletop

Portable

Based on end users, the global pharmaceutical isolators market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Overview

The global market for pharmaceutical isolators is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Majority of the pharmaceutical isolators are built and introduced in the market as per the manufacturing or research facility’s requirements. Among the two product types, closed pharmaceutical isolators are expected to lead the global pharmaceutical isolators market over the forecast period. By end users, the pharmaceutical industry is expected hold a considerable share over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical isolators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global pharmaceutical isolators market owing to the fast uptake of advanced healthcare products and stringent regulatory & inspection models. The pharmaceutical isolators market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the unmet needs of the pharmaceutical sector. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global pharmaceutical isolators market throughout the forecast period due to the growing pharmaceutical and industrial base.

Pharmaceutical Isolators Market: Key Players

The global market for pharmaceutical isolators is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global pharmaceutical isolators market are LAF Technologies Pty Ltd; Hosokawa Micron Ltd.; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology; Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt. Ltd.; Schematic Engineering Industries; Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.; Weiler Engineering Inc.; and NuAire.

