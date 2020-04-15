Pneumatic Equipment Market 2022 : Duncan Engineering Ltd., Eaton Corp., Exair Corp., Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd. Festo Inc

Pneumatics work with compressed air to produce mechanical motion. Pneumatic equipment can be used in volatile environments where hydraulic and electric tools cannot be used. Thus, pneumatic

equipment is safer and is increasingly being adopted by end users for more and more industrial applications, thus making industrial pneumatic applications among the most widely used power

technologies in modern industry. Systems based on pneumatic equipment are found in many factories, as energy produced by pneumatic equipment can be more flexible, less costly, more reliable, and less dangerous than some actuators and electric motors. Additionally, pneumatic equipment is easy to use, clean, safe, and quiet, creating better working environments and saving energy. Pneumatic equipment is used worldwide in the construction and mining industries, transport systems, diving, dentistry, and many other applications. A pneumatic system is often the preferred system of use because of its availability and safety attributes.

Among the various types of pneumatic equipment, pneumatic actuators occupy the pride of place, being the largest product category among many other types of pneumatic equipment. Pneumatic actuators along with secondary air treatment systems had a market valued at nearly REDACTED and REDACTED in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and are expected to reach approximately REDACTED in 2022, with an expected CAGR of REDACTED for the five-year period from 2017 to 2022. This is followed by the market for pneumatic compressors with respective motors and controls, which amounted to nearly REDACTED in 2016 and REDACTED in 2017, and which is further expected to increase to more than REDACTED by 2022, with an expected CAGR of REDACTED over the same five-year period.

The advancement of compressor technology has been promoted by increased awareness of energy expenditure savings and expansion of industrialization. Energy-efficient air compressors help in various

industrial and nonindustrial activities. It is anticipated that availability of such energy-efficient compressors will increase the demand for air compressors. This technological advancement works

towards reducing noise and air contamination levels in the particular industries where the compressors are used.

Market growth will be aided by the improvements being made in the design and sealing technology for pneumatic actuators. There is vast improvement in pneumatic sealing technology with the availability of a range of composite materials such as synthetic esters, which extend product lifetime and reduce the costs of operating pneumatic actuators. Also, new permanent lubricating materials such as synthetic ester have extended the life of non-repairable actuators. New application opportunities for pneumatic actuators have led to these technological advances.

Compressed air generation, air preparation, the distribution system, and compressed air applications are some of the numerous functions for a pneumatic system. Cost-effective and sensible improvements need to be made in each of these above functions to lower energy consumption and carbon emissions. Although pneumatic actuators have been widely used in industry and other application areas, they generally have a low energy efficiency. Research on improving the energy efficiency of pneumatic actuator systems has been carried out and an improved control strategy has been developed for pneumatic systems that is based on an idea of saving energy through better controls that can save between 1.5% to 2.0% of compressed air.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Pneumatic Technology

Advantages of Pneumatic Equipment

Limitations of Pneumatic Equipment

Main Components in a Pneumatic System

Air Production and Storage Equipment

Air Intake Filter

Dry Media Filter

Wet Media Filter

General Classification of Compressors

Positive Displacement Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Types of Reciprocating Compressors

Types of Rotary Compressors

Continue…

