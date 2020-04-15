Resistant Maltodextrin Market Competitive Status and Trend to 2024

Extensive analysis of the “Global Resistant Maltodextrin Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Resistant Maltodextrin is a white to off-white powder produced by the hydrolosis of starch, and industrially produced soluble dietary fiber is used worldwide. It helps thicken and add dietary fiber to food and beverages. It is used in many foods and beverages, especially batters and coatings.

Scope of the Report:

Based on resistant maltodextrin types, the demand for dietary fiber 90% and above is comparatively higher than other products, demand for the dietary fiber 85-90% is seeing a lower growth than last few years. in terms of end-use market, beverages & dairy products, bakery & confectionery and nutraceuticals are the major downstream applications, nutraceuticals segment is expected to exhibit substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Each of the Resistant Maltodextrin manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Usually, domestic sales are made through branch sales offices, distributors and dealers across the country. International sales are made through numerous subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors throughout the world. To achieve better sales businesses, Resistant Maltodextrin manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Resistant Maltodextrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Resistant Maltodextrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Matsutani (ADM)

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Bailong Chuangyuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dietary Fiber 85-90%

Dietary Fiber 90% and Above

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beverages & Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutraceuticals

Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Major Point of TOC:

