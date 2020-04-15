Revenue Growth of the Tool Boxes Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

Global Tool Boxes Market: Overview

A tool box is also known as a tool chest, tool kit or workbox. It is used to store and carry hardware or electrical tools. The contents of tool boxes are likely to vary according to the needs of the owner. Tool boxes are mostly made of metal or plastic. Small tool boxes with handles are used as potable tool storage. Tool boxes with compartments help organise smaller parts and accessories.

A wide variety of tool boxes are available in the market as per the needs of consumers. For instance, tool boxes with tote trays that sit on the flange of the box contain a larger compartment below for storage. Portable tool boxes are also available with removable trays and cantilever trays for maximum storage. Tool boxes made of metal are heavier as compared to those made of plastic. Plastic tool boxes are highly preferred by consumers as they are light and corrosion resistant as compared to metal. The sharp edges of metal and steel tool boxes are likely to leave a mark on the surfaces of the things that they bang against. A toolset is an alternative solution for the organisation of tools. Bigger tool boxes are used for trucks. Tool boxes for trucks come in two styles: cross-conventional tool boxes and the box in which the toolset snaps into a designated spot in the box which makes the box and chest. Cross-box tool boxes are most popular as they are easy to install. The ease of opening and closing of tool boxes makes them very popular and is likely to boost the demand for tool boxes during the forecast period.

Global Tool Boxes Market: Dynamics

According to the material study, steel tool boxes are very strong and offer enhanced security. However, steel is subjected to rust, owing to which aluminium tool boxes are preferred over steel tool boxes. Moreover, aluminium boxes weigh less than steel boxes. Boxes made of plastic, especially polyethylene, are extremely durable, rugged and tough. Smart locking systems are installed in these tool boxes to keep the tools safe. These boxes can be easily mounted on each other, which helps increase the storage space. Some tool boxes also enable consumers to clean under the tool box. Tool boxes with chests and drawers can be labelled for consumers to determine which tools are in which compartment. Toolboxes with wheels are the best for travelling as well as for moving around homes or garages. These convenient tool boxes are in high demand from the electrical, plumbing and other industrial tradesmen as they makes it easy for tradesmen to work even in remote locations. Despite the positive outlook for tool boxes, the availability of alternative options, such as toolsets, tool chests and bucket organisers, is likely to hamper the growth of the global tool boxes market during the forecast period.

Global Tool Boxes Market: Segmentation

The global tool boxes market is segmented on the basis of material as:

Steel, Aluminium & Plastic

The global tool boxes market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Stationary Toolbox, Upright Roll-around Toolboxes, Portable Rolling Toolboxes, Truck Mounted Toolboxes, & Hand-carry Toolboxes

The global tool boxes market is segmented on the basis of end user as:

Household & Professional Use

Global Tool Boxes Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S is expected to account for the highest share in the global tool boxes market due to the high demand for truck-mounted tool boxes. The easy mobility of large tools is a key factor driving the tool boxes market in Germany and other countries of the European region. Developing countries, such as India and China, are also likely to witness significant growth in the global tool boxes market during the forecast period.

Global Tool Boxes Market: Key Players

Totem Toolboxes, Knapheide, Matco Tools, Buyers Products Company, Sata, Stanley, Bosch, Sheffield, Pro’s Kit USA, Endura, & Santo