Rodenticide Market major companies Eaton & Co., Inc., Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation

Rodenticides are an important class of pesticides that are use in rodents control. The rodents such as rats, mice, woodchucks, squirrel, and chipmunks, damages crops, transmit diseases, and cause ecological damage.

Based on the product type, the global rodenticides market can be broadly classified as non-anticoagulant rodenticides (warfarin and congeners), and anticoagulant rodenticides. On the basis of the different end user application, the market can be classified in five different classes namely, agricultural field, warehouses, pest control companies, urban centers, and others. Based on the action mechanism of rodenticides, the market can be classified as rodenticides with acute effect (cause death within 24 hour), rodenticides with multi dose effect (cause death after it has been ingested multiple times) and rodenticides with single dose effect and delayed action (cause death after more than 24 hour).

Increasing demand for food grains due to rising population coupled with expanding food storage capacity owing to the increasing concern over food security are the major driver of the global rodenticides market. Moreover growing awareness of farmers regarding crop wastage and growing use of rodenticides in integrated pest management programs are boosting the market of rodenticides.

Rodenticides market is heavily regulated. The toxicity level of the rodenticides is different in different part of the world. Moreover toxic effect of rodenticides on children and domestic animals is limiting their wide acceptance in domestic uses.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of rodenticides followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific Is the fasted growing market of rodenticides attributed to the high food grains production capacity in this region. India and China are one of the leading food grain exporters of the world and it is expected the ongoing expansion in the storage capacity in this countries will help the rodenticides market to grow further. Moreover increasing literacy rate among the farmer of this region is helping the wide adoption of scientific forming witch in turns helping the rodenticides market in this region.

Some of the major companies operating in global rodenticide market include, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Impex Europa S.L., J.T. Eaton & Co., Inc., Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International, Senestech, Inc., Syngenta SA, and UPL Limited