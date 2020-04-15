Sales Scenario of Global Conformal Coatings In Electronics Market to Remain Positive Through 2020

Conformal coatings are used to protect electronic components from dust, chemicals, moisture and temperature extremes. There are various coating methods are available by which coating materials can be applied. These methods include brush coating, spray application coating and conformal coating dipping. Brush coating can be applied by flow coating the material onto the board and is usually suitable for low volume application, finishing and repair. Brush is coating is highly subjective in nature and requires skills operator. Spray application coating can be applied with a spray aerosol or dedicated spray booth with spray gun and is usually suitable for low and medium volume processing. Quality of spray application coating is superior as compared to other coating methods and requires skilled operator to complete the process. Conformal coating dipping is highly repeatable process. Conformal coating dipping can be the highest volume technique if the printed circuit board is designed correctly.

Coating penetrates everywhere, including under devices and therefore to prevent leakage, masking must be required. Therefore, many printed circuit boards are unsuitable dipping due to design. Conformal coating materials selection is a crucial part that needs to be considered carefully and in relation to the application method. The wrong selection of conformal coating can hamper the long term reliability of circuit boards and can cause massive difficulties with both processing and costs. The conformal coating market can be bifurcated into two segments: conformal coating equipment and spares and conformal coating materials. Conformal coating equipment and spares represent the largest segment for conformal coating market in electronics.

North America represents the largest conformal coating market in electronics. Europe represents the second largest conformal coating market in electronics. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing conformal coating market in electronics. Increasing use of conformal coating in integrated circuit and device fabrication, increasing use of conformal coating in new device packaging systems, high frequency, wireless and portable consumer electronic products and replacement of housing and other hermetic packaging systems are some of the major driving force for conformal coating market in electronics.

Some of the major companies operating in conformal coating market in electronics include Electrolube, Dymax Corp., Quantum Silicones, Para Tech Coating, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc, and Glenro, Inc.