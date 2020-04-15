SatCom for Defense & Security Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “SatCom for Defense & Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Satellite Communication (SatCom) is an artificial satellite that facilitates media transmission by communicating signals from ground to the geo-stationary satellite that collects, amplifies, and transmits the signals back to the ground. SatCom is an effective form of radio technology which has the capability to cover broader areas and distance as compared to other radio technologies. Apart from this, SatCom also allows to communicate with pictures, words, and other forms of information. At present, satellite communications (Satcom) are critical elements for humanitarian aid, security, defense, diplomatic communications or emergency response. Satellite communications are a key enabler for military and civil operations/missions in remote and severe environments with little or no arrangement.

A robust and secure communication system in the defense and military sector is an essential element used to exercise authority, timely connectivity, and direct forces across all geographies. Furthermore, adopting these technologies would enable the distribution of the right data to the right place and at the right time in an actionable arrangement. Countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Germany, and China are heavily spending on exclusive military satellite communication systems, whether directly or through partnerships. Consequently, this is driving the demand for SatCom technologies across the globe.

At present, the global SatCom for the defense & security market has been experiencing solid momentum by adopting new technologies with an aim to easily communicate signals between a source transmitter and a receiver at different places on the earth. Therefore, growing demand for innovative satellite communication systems that allow secure and fast communications to remote locations is a major factor expected to drive the growth of this market.

The global SatCom for defense and security market is witnessing growth owing to factors such as growing demand for enhanced communication and security services, and growing requirement to replace and revolutionize traditional communication technologies across the world. Currently, SatCom systems are integrated in vehicles, aircrafts, and seagoing vessels in order to address the intricate challenges and situations of on-the-go military operations.These are the major factors which are anticipated to boost the global SatCom for defense and security market in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, government regulations demanding better communication and security services in order to provide broadband satellite communication capability for the armed forces is also an important factor which is anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the SatCom for defense and security market in the near future.

However, budget constraints related to procurement and interoperability issues are the major factors which are adversely hindering the growth of the SatCom for defense and security market across the globe.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading regional for the SatCom for defense and security market and is anticipated to continue its supremacy over the forecast period. Market growth across some of the mature markets is however anticipated to comparatively slow down, due to factors such as effects of the global financial recession and the economic sequestration actions by governments. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are estimated to be among the emerging regions in the SatCom for defense and security market in the coming years.

Based on application, the global SatCom for defense and security market is segmented into army, marine, navy, air force, coast guard, and other government sectors such as homeland security.

Major players in the global SatCom for defense and security market includes Thales Group, ViaSat Inc., Cobham Corporation, The Aerospace Corporation, Avanti Communications, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Spectra Group, Satcom Direct, VISLINK, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nova Systems SATCOM, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NSSLGlobal, GATR Technologies, and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

