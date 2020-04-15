Sodium Ferrocyanide Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Sodium ferrocyanide, the sodium salt of harmonization compound. Sodium ferrocyanide is also known as yellow prussiate of soda. The yellow crystal is soluble in water and impenetrable in alcohol. Sodium ferrocyanide is a chemical stabilizer and are known as E535 in the European Union. Sodium ferrocyanide is added to food grade and road salt as an anticaking agent. The anticaking agents are placed in powdered products for the ease of packaging, consumption, and transport.

The compound when combined with iron, converts into a dark blue pigment called Prussian blue. Which are used as stabilizer for coating on welding rods. In the petroleum industry, sodium ferrocyanide is used for elimination of mercaptans. Sodium ferrocyanide is produced industrially from, ferrous chloride, hydrogen cyanide, and calcium hydroxide. Sodium ferrocyanide is complex cyanides and belong to the ferrocyanide salt and are mostly used for anti-caking. The compound is approved by WHO and is authorized in food for human consumption by the parliament and council directive on food additives other than colors and sweeteners.

Global Sodium Ferrocyanide Market: Drivers and Restraints The major factor enhancing the sales to world sodium ferrocyanide is the usage of the compound acceptable for food application an anticaking agent in salt, and further also its usage in a feed as they are safe for target animals and human consumption.

Further, the global market for sodium ferrocyanide is driven by the growing levels of consumer inclination towards the benefit of packaged food and also the increasing spending power of the consumers for better quality food. Sodium ferrocyanide not only helps in maintaining the free-flowing capability of packaged material, but they also enhance the texture and other organoleptic properties.

Global Sodium Ferrocyanide Market: Segmentation

The global sodium ferrocyanide market is segmented by application into:

Photography

Blue Pigments

Blue print paper

Metal & Leather Tanning

Dyeing Industry

Biochemical

Others

Global Sodium Ferrocyanide Market: Segmentation Overview

The global sodium ferrocyanide market is segmented into application and geography. By application, the market is sub segmented into photography, blue pigments, blueprint paper, manufacture of aniline black, metal & leather tanning industry, dyeing industry, anticaking agent, and biochemical process.

Global Sodium Ferrocyanide Market: Regional Outlook Depending on a geographic region’s global Sodium ferrocyanide market is segmented into seven broad regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. Europe dominated the market and served the maximum demand and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Further, a vast number of consumers are inclining towards westernized eating habits. Individuals in developing countries are rapidly extending their demand. North America contributes significantly to the demand of sodium ferrocyanide owing to the busy schedule of the consumers.

Global Sodium Ferrocyanide Market: Prominent vendors Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Sodium ferrocyanide market include Sichuan Chemical, Heibei Chengxin, Evonik Industries AG, Ziguang Chemical, Kao Corp., Changzhou Xudong, Kun Lun, Jinxi Meihua, Hubei Jusheng, Huber Engineered Material, Anshan Beida, Hindusthan, Ideal Chemicals, and GACL., amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.