Specialty Fats Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – AAK AB,  Mewah Group,  Cargill,  Wilmar,  IOI Group, Fuji Oil, Musim Mas and Forecast to 2024

Global Specialty Fats Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 13%.

The worldwide market for Specialty Fats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 7020 million US$ in 2024, from 4930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Fats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AAK AB

Mewah Group

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI Group

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical Group

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

New Britain Oils

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Fats Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cocoa Butter Equivalents

1.2.2 Cocoa Butter Substitutes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AAK AB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AAK AB Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mewah Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mewah Group Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cargill

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cargill Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Wilmar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Wilmar Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IOI Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IOI Group Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fuji Oil

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fuji Oil Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Musim Mas

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Specialty Fats Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Musim Mas Specialty Fats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

