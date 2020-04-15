Standard Liner Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years

Global Standard Liner Market – Overview

Standard liners are made of flexible low-weight plastics that can be separated easily when not in use. A standard liner is used as a protective layer over containers, which helps protect goods from dampness and moisture. Furthermore, standard liners are cost-effective packaging solutions as compared to other formats. Standard liners also provide better protection for perishable items that need to be transported on time. Standard liners are recyclable, which is an additional factor that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Standard liners are normally available in several materials, which include polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride. Moreover, metalized films made of aluminium, tin or steel are also available for standard liners.

In recent years, the logistics and shipping industry has witnessed significant growth. The standard liner market is thriving on the backdrop of the growing container shipping industry. In addition, the reliance of businesses on safety and uncontaminated compartment shipping is another factor boosting the usage of standard liners.

Global Standard Liner Market – Dynamics

The standard liner market is estimated to grow considerably on the backdrop of the growing logistics and shipping industry across the globe. Increasing acceptance of standard liners in the packaging of several end-use products, such as chemicals, agricultural products, food & beverages, etc., is driving the market. Increase in transportation and logistics services due to increased import and export across the globe are also among factors driving the standard liner market. In addition, growing concerns regarding eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is also expected to boost the global standard liner market during the forecast period.

However, the market for standard liners is restrained due to the high cost of raw materials such as plastic and metal. The growth of the standard liner market is also hampered due to strict norms regarding the disposal of plastic standard liners.

Global Standard Liner Market – Segmentation

The global standard liner market is segmented by material type, product type, size and end use. The pricing for standard liners has being done based on the material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in terms of the number of tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global standard liner market is segmented into –

Plastic, Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) & Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others, & Metal ( Aluminium, Steel & Tin)

On the basis of product type, the global standard liner market is segmented into –

End Fill Bulk, Top Fill Bulk, Open Top Bulk, & Wide Access Bulk

On the basis of size, the global standard liner market is segmented into –

20 Feet, 30 Feet & 40 Feet

On the basis of end use, the global standard liner market is segmented into –

Chemical ( Polymer Additives, Agrochemicals, Plastic Resin & Paints & Coating), Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Mining, & Others (Household, Personal Care, etc.)

Global Standard Liner Market – Regional Overview

U.S. standard liner market is expected to lead the North America market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific standard liner market, China and India are expected to witness significant growth. Furthermore, the growing logistics and shipping industry in India and China is expected to contribute to the growth of the standard liner market in these emerging economies. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa standard liner market is expected to witness lethargic growth during the forecast period.

Global Standard Liner Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the standard liner market are Greif, Inc., Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A., SIA Flexitanks, Nissei Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., LC Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., United Bags, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., CDF Corporation, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems, LLC., Bulk Corp International, Emmbi Company, Caretex Asia Ltd, Protek Cargo, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Nier Systems Inc., Composite Containers LLC, RR Industries and Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.