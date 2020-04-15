Tennis Shoes Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Tennis Shoes Market

Tennis Shoes is a sports shoe with a rubber sole (usually pebbled) and a stitched canvas upper that laces over the instep

In the last Five years, the development of global Tennis Shoes market is relatively stable. In 2016,

Nike and Adidas are the most famous brands, both occupying large market share in global Tennis Shoes market. Besides, other brands like Asics and K-Swiss are all professional manufacturers in this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Shoes market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1300 million by 2024, from US$ 1150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Shoes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tennis Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hard-court Tennis Shoes

Clay-court Tennis Shoes

Grass-court Tennis Shoes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Male

Female

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

Asics

K-Swiss

Wilson

Puma

New balance

Mizuno

Dunlop

Lining

Reebok

Skechers

Peak

Yonex

Lotto

Babolat

Fila

Diadora

Head

Joma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tennis Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tennis Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Tennis Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Tennis Shoes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hard-court Tennis Shoes

2.2.2 Clay-court Tennis Shoes

2.2.3 Grass-court Tennis Shoes

2.3 Tennis Shoes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Tennis Shoes Segment by Application

3 Global Tennis Shoes by Players

3.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Tennis Shoes Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Tennis Shoes Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Tennis Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Tennis Shoes Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Tennis Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Tennis Shoes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

………………………………

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Tennis Shoes

Table Product Specifications of Tennis Shoes

Figure Tennis Shoes Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Tennis Shoes Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Tennis Shoes Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Tennis Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Hard-court Tennis Shoes

