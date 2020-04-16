+28% CAGR growth to be achieved by Healthcare/Medical Analytics in international market and Know its Top Companies like IBM Corporation, OptumHealth, Oracle Corporation, VeriskAnalytics, MEDai, MedeAnalytics

Increasing need to reduce healthcare expenditure, including cost associated with medical product flaws and hospital workflow inefficiencies, is anticipated to increase the usage of big data in the healthcare sector. The digitalization of healthcare data is also one of the primary drivers of healthcare analytics. According to Intel, approximately more than 80.0% of the healthcare organizations in the U.S. have adopted Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems. These systems collect a lot of data, which can be analyzed using various types of healthcare analytics to develop personalized medicine.

The healthcare analytics market is expected to reach USD XX.X billion by 2024 from USD XX.X billion in 2019, at a CAGR of +28% during the forecast period.

The research report of global Healthcare/Medical Analytics market examines the current and futuristic development estimate of the market. This report offers a complete detail about the Healthcare/Medical Analytics_ market which is extremely thrusting in the present market situation. The driving key factors and restraint are given which are capable for its progress and slow down of the market too. The research study is an accumulation of primary and secondary research, which enables the players to have a robust understanding of the overall market.

Companies Profiled in this Report include:

IBM Corporation

OptumHealth,Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VeriskAnalytics

MEDai

MedeAnalytics

Factors that are expected to influence this global market are the rising employment rate among investments in emerging economies are mentioned in the report. Export incentives offered by several competitive nations and robust trade agreements are other factors that also favor the growth rate in the global market for Healthcare/Medical Analytics industry. The report presents a thorough overview of the whole market growth. For this, the global Healthcare/Medical Analytics production, revenue, and share of the prominent players, and the average price has been provided. The competitive situation and trends, the report explores the market, the recent mergers and acquisitions, and their expansion strategies which allow the readers and players to have a strong understanding of the overall market.

Healthcare/Medical Analytics market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Healthcare/Medical Analytics market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Healthcare/Medical Analytics market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Healthcare/Medical Analytics market

