Ammonia Market Capacity Growth More Than 280 Mtpa by 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global ammonia capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 230 mtpa in 2018 to more than 280 mtpa by 2023. More than 95 planned and announced ammonia plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years.



Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122899

Dangote Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, and Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by region

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by country

– Ammonia planned and announced plants details

– Global ammonia capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major ammonia producers globally

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ammonia plants globally

– Understand regional ammonia supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ammonia capacity data.



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-ammonia-industry-outlook-to-2023-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-active-and-planned-plants-report.html/toc

List of Tables

Table 1: Ammonia Industry, Global, Ammonia Key Statistics, 2018

Table 2: Ammonia Industry, Global, Ammonia Capacity by Top 5 Countries (mtpa), 2013-2023

Table 3: Major Ammonia Industry, Global, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

Table 4: Total Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa)

Table 5: Ammonia Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%)

Table 6: Active Ammonia Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa)

Table 7: Global Ammonia Capacity Share by Feedstock (%)

Table 8: Total Ammonia Feedstock by Region (mtpa)

Table 9: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa)

Table 10: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa)

Table 11: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa)

Table 12: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Region (US$ bil)

Table 13: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries (US$ bil)

Table 14: Global Major Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants Details

Table 15: Ammonia Industry, Africa, Ammonia Key Statistics, 2018

Table 16: Ammonia Industry, Africa, Ammonia Capacity by Countries (mtpa), 2013-2023

Table 17: Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, %, 2018

Table 18: Major Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Uhde Ammonia Technology, 2018

Table 19: Major Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by KBR Ammonia Technology, 2018

Table 20: Major Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Haldor Topsoe Ammonia Technology, 2018

Table 21: Major Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Lurgi Ammonia Technology, 2018

Table 22: Major Africa, Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by ICI Ammonia Technology, 2018

…



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2122899

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com