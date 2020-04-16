Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market: Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 104800 million by 2024, from US$ 51800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

Enumerating a brief coverage of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market research study:

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the regional expanse of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market

With regards to the regional spectrum, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

The product consumption models across all these geographies, in consort with the remuneration held by each of these places as well as the market share that every region accounts for in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market, have all been elucidated in the report in excruciating detail.

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies report enlists information regarding the consumption market share across the many geographies as well as the product consumption growth rate.

The geographical consumption rate with regards to the products and the corresponding applications segments is also provided.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the segmentation of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market, with respect to the product type, is segregated into Authentication Packaging Technology and Track and Trace Packaging Technology. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast remuneration of the product segment.

The research report includes details regarding the consumption (valuation and growth rate) of each product and the sales prices as well.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market is segmented into Food?&?Beverage, Electronics & Appliances, Clothing & Ornament and Others. The market share which each application segment is accountable for and the forecast valuation of every application segment by the end of the projected duration have also been included in the study.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the drivers & challenges of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market

The report enumerates information regarding the driving forces impacting the commercialization scope of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market and their influence on the revenue graph of this industry sphere.

The study includes details about the latest trends defining the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market in conjunction with the challenges which this industry is likely to present in the future.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the competitive scope of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market

The report enumerates a brief outline of the manufacturer base of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market, which essentially comprises firms such as Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, ?Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, dupont, KURZ, OpSec Security, Lipeng, Shiner, Taibao, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, CFC, UPM?Raflatac, Techsun and impinj, in tandem with a slew of parameters like distribution and sales area.

Information pertaining to each vendor such as company profile, company overview, as well as the products manufactured in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market have been enumerated.

Information about the price patterns, revenue accrued, profit margins, as well as product sales have been enlisted in the report.

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market report includes information about other pointers such as the market concentration ratio – encompassing the CR5, CR3, and CR10 classes, over the projected timeline.

