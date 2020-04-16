Antivirus Software 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Antivirus Software Market 2019

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

Scope of the Report:

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

The global Antivirus Software market is valued at 3770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of -1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Antivirus Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antivirus Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC

Phone & PAD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Antivirus Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antivirus Software

1.2 Classification of Antivirus Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Antivirus Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Antivirus Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 PC

1.2.4 Phone & PAD

1.3 Global Antivirus Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Individual Users

1.3.3 Enterprise Users

1.3.4 Government Users

1.3.5 Other Users

1.4 Global Antivirus Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Antivirus Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Antivirus Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Antivirus Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Antivirus Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Antivirus Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Antivirus Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Antivirus Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Symantec

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Symantec Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 McAfee

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 McAfee Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Trend Micro

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Trend Micro Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Avast Software

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Avast Software Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ESET

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ESET Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Bitdefender

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bitdefender Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fortinet

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Antivirus Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fortinet Antivirus Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

