Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Applicant Tracking Software market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3080 million by 2024, from US$ 1800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Applicant Tracking Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.

Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software

Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.

Enumerating a brief coverage of the Applicant Tracking Software market research study:

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the regional expanse of the Applicant Tracking Software market

With regards to the regional spectrum, the Applicant Tracking Software market is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

The product consumption models across all these geographies, in consort with the remuneration held by each of these places as well as the market share that every region accounts for in the Applicant Tracking Software market, have all been elucidated in the report in excruciating detail.

The Applicant Tracking Software report enlists information regarding the consumption market share across the many geographies as well as the product consumption growth rate.

The geographical consumption rate with regards to the products and the corresponding applications segments is also provided.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the segmentation of the Applicant Tracking Software market

The Applicant Tracking Software market, with respect to the product type, is segregated into On-premises and Cloud-Based. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast remuneration of the product segment.

The research report includes details regarding the consumption (valuation and growth rate) of each product and the sales prices as well.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Applicant Tracking Software market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The market share which each application segment is accountable for and the forecast valuation of every application segment by the end of the projected duration have also been included in the study.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the drivers & challenges of the Applicant Tracking Software market

The report enumerates information regarding the driving forces impacting the commercialization scope of the Applicant Tracking Software market and their influence on the revenue graph of this industry sphere.

The study includes details about the latest trends defining the Applicant Tracking Software market in conjunction with the challenges which this industry is likely to present in the future.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the competitive scope of the Applicant Tracking Software market

The report enumerates a brief outline of the manufacturer base of the Applicant Tracking Software market, which essentially comprises firms such as Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP?(SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM?(Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone?OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse?Software, ApplicantPro, CATS Software and IKraft Solutions, in tandem with a slew of parameters like distribution and sales area.

Information pertaining to each vendor such as company profile, company overview, as well as the products manufactured in the Applicant Tracking Software market have been enumerated.

Information about the price patterns, revenue accrued, profit margins, as well as product sales have been enlisted in the report.

The Applicant Tracking Software market report includes information about other pointers such as the market concentration ratio – encompassing the CR5, CR3, and CR10 classes, over the projected timeline.

