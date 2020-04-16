Auto Leasing Market Research 2019: Global Industry Size, Key Players, Share, Trends, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

Global Auto Leasing Market

This report focuses on Auto Leasing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Leasing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Auto Leasing market is valued at 62300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 95300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

Segment by Application

Airport

Off-airport

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail to include key information such as the figures, the graph of the figures for the previous years to build a solid foundation, and the future projection for the forecast period up to 2025. Customers can gain key information into the global Auto Leasing market that can help them plan their sales plan accordingly for the highest effectiveness.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Auto Leasing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Auto Leasing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Auto Leasing Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Auto Leasing Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Auto Leasing Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Auto Leasing Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Leasing Business

Chapter Eight: Auto Leasing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Auto Leasing Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

