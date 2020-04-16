Auto Leasing Market Research 2019: Global Industry Size, Key Players, Share, Trends, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025
Global Auto Leasing Market
Global Auto Leasing Market
This report focuses on Auto Leasing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Leasing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Auto Leasing market is valued at 62300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 95300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.
The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Enterprise
Hertz
Avis Budget Group
Europcar
Sixt
ALD Automotive
Movida
CAR Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Finance leasing
Segment by Application
Airport
Off-airport
Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail

