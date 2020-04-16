Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size, Industry Status, Growth opportunity for Leading Players 2017 – 2025

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive intelligence battery sensor at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive intelligence battery sensor during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market at the global and regional level. It comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive intelligence battery sensor market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market by segmenting it in terms of technology, voltage, vehicle, electric vehicle and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive intelligence battery sensor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive intelligence battery sensor for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive intelligence battery sensor has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key Sale Channel, Sales Channel, and regional segments of automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Market size and forecast for each major Sale Channel and Sales Channel have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), GAIKINDO, MARKLINES, KAMA, IHS MARKIT, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Key players in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, inomatic GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, ams AG, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Vishay Intertechnology, DENSO CORPORATION, MTA S.p.A., Abertax Technologies Ltd., Autotec Components, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The Automotive intelligence battery sensor market has been segmented as follows:

By Technology (US$ Mn) (Million Units)

LIN

CAN

MCU

By Voltage (US$ Mn) (Million Units)

12 Volt

14 Volt

24 Volt

48 Volt

By Vehicle (US$ Mn) (Million Units)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle (US$ Mn) (Million Units)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Region/Country/Sub region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



