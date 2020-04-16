This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive intelligence park assist system at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive intelligence park assist system during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive intelligence park assist system market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive intelligence park assist system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market by segmenting it in terms of component, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive intelligence park assist system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive intelligence park assist system for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive intelligence park assist system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key component, technology, and regional segments of automotive intelligence park assist system market. Market size and forecast for each major component and technology have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), European Commission, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and panel interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. Key players in the automotive intelligence park assist system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG, Valeo, Magna International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Clarion, NXP Semiconductors, Aisin World Corp. of America and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive intelligence park assist system is primarily driven by rising demand for automotive safety product.

The global automotive intelligence park assist system market has been segmented as follows:

By Technology

Autonomous Parking Assist

Semiautonomous Parking Assist

By Component

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensor & Camera

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



