Automotive Suspension Bushes Market 2027: Top Key Players Fibet Group, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.

This Automotive Suspension Bushes market study by Persistence Market Research provides information about market volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn) projections, key developments, market trends, value chain and forecast factors in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market for the study period 2019 to 2027.

Globally, the Automotive Suspension Bushes market was valued at US$ 2,147.8 Mn at the end of 2017 and is expected to expand and become 1.4X over the forecast period and reach US$ 3,155.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Growth in E-Commerce to Indirectly Influence Market Growth

Light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles find various applications in e-commerce and logistics sectors, they are utilized to make tasks, such as transportation of goods, machinery, equipment and raw materials, easier. Thus, the growing output of the E-commerce industry is expected to be one of the key drivers for the sales of LCVs and HCVs, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10993

New Product Launches and Innovations Key Focus Areas of Automotive Suspension Bushes Manufacturers

Many of the players involved in the production of Automotive Suspension Bushes have been focusing on the introduction of new products and are entering into acquisition activities across the value chain of the Automotive Suspension Bushes market. For instance, in October 2018, Tenneco announced the acquisition of Federal-Mogul LLC, one of the prominent suppliers for OEMs and in the aftermarket throughout various geographies.

Polyurethane – A Key Material Type Segment for Automotive Suspension Bushes

Globally, the Automotive Suspension Bushes market has been segmented based on material type into polyurethane, rubber and others. In terms of value, the rubber bushes segment is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period. Sales of the polyurethane suspension bushes is expected to account for a major share, due to the various advantages of polyurethane over rubber bushes. Polyurethane based Automotive Suspension Bushes last longer, standing up to oils and chemicals, load, compression, road debris, etc. Moreover, polyurethanes perform better as they remove additional sloppiness owing to damaged or worn bushings, thereby bettering suspension performance. That apart, polyurethane bushes also look a lot better than their rubber counterparts.

Polyurethane and rubber segments, collectively, are projected to account for major share in the overall incremental opportunity created during the forecast period in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Asia-Pacific to Be the Prominent Market

Increasing automotive production supported by relatively stable economic conditions and consistent growth in the automotive industry across various countries in Asia-Pacific are the key factors that will make Asia Pacific a key market in Automotive Suspension Bushes landscape.

Both, in terms of volume as well as value, Europe in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market, is expected to hold a prominent share. North America and Latin America, collectively, are expected to account for more than 1/4th of the overall market by the end of 2018. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show healthy growth rate over the forecast years, supported by increasing vehicle production.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10993

Automotive Suspension Bushes Market – Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the players included in this report on the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market are Bonaprene Products Ltd., Tenneco, Inc., Fibet Group, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., SuperPro, Shanghai Pepsen Polyurethane Co., Ltd., Emdet Jamshedpur Pvt. Ltd., Teknorot, Energy Suspension, EPTG Ltd., American Urethane, Inc. and others.