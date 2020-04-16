Automotive Transmission Market – Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2017 – 2025

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive transmission market by segmenting it in terms of type, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive transmission in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive transmission market. Key players in the automotive transmission market include Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Allison Transmission, Eaton Corporation, Borg Warner, Magana International Inc., Aisin Seiki, JATCO, Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive transmission is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive transmission for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive transmission has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, vehicle, and regional segments of automotive transmission market. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, IHS, ACEA, CAAM, SIAM, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automotive transmission market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission CVT DCT AMT



Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Buses & Coaches



Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico



