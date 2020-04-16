Benefits Administration Software Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Benefits Administration Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Benefits Administration Software market, Benefits administration is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing benefits for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.

A good benefits administration program creates and maintains an enrolment profile for every employee, keeping track of information such as the date hired, marital status, number of dependents, total hours worked, and attendance records. The program offers flexibility, taking into account special employee needs, part-time and temporary hires, and changes in government regulations. The benefits administration program can function in tandem with tax preparation software, ensuring that all allowable deductions are taken and maintaining detailed records for reference in case of an audit.

Scope of the Report:

Benefits Administration Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present with the share of 57.06% in 2017.

Benefits Administration Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Benefits Administration Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 57.82% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 15.99%.

The global Benefits Administration Software market is valued at 650 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1030 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Benefits Administration Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Benefits Administration Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Benefits Administration Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ADP

Workday

WEX Health

Benefitfocus

bswift

Namely

Zenefits

Paycom

EmpowerHR/Pay

Ceridian

PlanSource

Paycor

Gusto

BambooHR

BreatheHR

Zane Benefits

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

