Beryllium Copper Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

Copper-beryllium alloys are mainly based on copper with a beryllium addition. High strength beryllium copper alloys contain 0.4-2% of beryllium with about 0.3 to 2.7% of other alloying elements such as nickel, cobalt, iron or lead.

This report studies the Beryllium Copper Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

There are several beryllium copper manufactures in the world, the manufactures include Materion, NGK, ULBA, NBM Metals, IBC Advanced Alloys, Belmont Metals, CNMNC, FHBI, Jinfeng Metal, etc. Global beryllium copper production will reach about 43100MT in 2015, increase 3.48% compared with last year, the average growth rate of beryllium copper production is about 3.33% from 2013 to 2015. Beryllium copper production mainly focus on UAS and Japan, USA beryllium copper take about 73.43% market share of global beryllium copper production in 2015, the followed is Japan, take about 3.63%.

Global demand of beryllium copper has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.12% and similar to production growth. Beryllium copper major applications field include telecommunication equipment, automotive, computer, aircraft and aerospace and other field which develop rapidly, directly promoting the demand of beryllium copper, and stimulating the development of beryllium copper industry.

This report focuses on the Beryllium Copper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Beryllium Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Materion

NGK

ULBA

NBM Metals

IBC Advanced Alloys

Belmont Metals

CNMNC

FHBI

Jinfeng Metal

Lanfeng Non-ferrous Metal

Yinke

Shenyang Kehang Metal

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Rod

Bar

Wire

Tube

Plate

Strip

Forgings

Plastic Molds and Tooling

Electronic Springs and Connectors

Oil and Gas Equipment Components

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Beryllium Copper market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Chapter 1, to describe Beryllium Copper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Beryllium Copper, with sales, revenue, and price of Beryllium Copper, in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Beryllium Copper for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Beryllium Copper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beryllium Copper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

