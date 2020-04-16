Coagulation Analysers Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

The global coagulation analysers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 756 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,514 Mn at the end of the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of assessment. Coagulation analysers are designed to handle multiple blood samples at one time by using a bar code system, which eliminates the need to manually label each test sample.

Rise in the prevalence of blood clotting disorders in North America, particularly in the U.S.

In order to monitor the effectiveness of anticoagulants, regular blood tests such as PTT, PT and D-dimer are carried out through coagulation analysers using anticoagulant therapy. Abnormal bleeding in patients can occur due to disorders in the blood clotting system, blood vessels or platelets. When the body is unable to produce clotting factors to stop bleeding, this may lead to clotting disorders. A type of clotting disorder is deep vein thrombosis in which there is a formation of blood clots within the deep veins, commonly in the legs. According to CDC, about 900,000 people in the U.S. could be affected each year due to this disease. It is also suggested that around 60,000-100,000 people in the U.S. die due to this disease. This ever increasing disease burden of blood clotting disorders is expected to drive the U.S. coagulation analysers market during the period of assessment.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834676

Rise in point of care testing in developed countries driving market revenue growth

Numerous point-of-care assays are available for various types of coagulation tests. These assays are easy to perform and their main advantage is that they possess a faster turnaround time than their laboratory counterparts. Portability, easy usage, and connectivity are the factors that are increasing the demand for point-of-care testing. In order to control the adverse effects of anticoagulation therapy, immediate results of coagulation testing are needed, and this demand is met by point-of-care testing. In various developed countries, self-testing of prothrombin by patients at home is popular. This type of testing provides accurate and quick results, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the period of assessment. Moreover, the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry has induced public and private groups to focus on the safety profile of such products, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the assessment period.

Regulatory challenges may restrain the market growth of coagulation analysers

Even though point-of-care testing has its obvious benefits, it still faces challenges such as increase in testing variability due to a less controlled testing environment, repeatability and reproducibility in results; and it also carries a risk of multiple infections due to blood borne pathogens. Moreover, stability testing and a lack of operator training in home care settings are some of the challenges likely to restrain the global coagulation analysers market.

coagulation analyzers market

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/coagulation-analysers-market-global-industry-analysis-2012-2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017-2027-report.html

Global coagulation analysers market analysis by product type

By product type, the standalone analysers segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 435 Mn in the year 2017, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 831 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Standalone analysers is the largest segment in the global coagulation analysers product type category.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Coagulation Analyzers Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. Market Structure Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Scenario

4. North America Coagulation Analyzers Market Analysis 20122016 and Forecast 20172027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Regional Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Trends

4.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Country, 2012-2016

4.3.1. U.S.

4.3.2. Canada

4.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2016

4.5.1. Standalone Analyzers

4.5.2. Table Top Analyzers

4.5.3. Portable Analyzers

4.6. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2017-2027

4.6.1. Standalone Analyzers

4.6.2. Table Top Analyzers

4.6.3. Portable Analyzers

4.7. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2012-2016 Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://researchknowledgeresource.blogspot.com/