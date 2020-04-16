Connected Sensors Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2027

Connected Sensors market in Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is showing a dynamic growth rate in many enterprise. The physical objects that are connected will have one or more sensors. Every sensor can monitor a specific location, vibration, motion and temperature. This sensors are connected to each other and to the system and can recognize the real time information from the sensor’s data feed in IoT. So for enterprises this connected sensors will provide new information to enterprise system. Due to advanced technology, there is greater investment in sensor devices that are having access to real-time information and services for enterprise.

Connected Sensors Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver growth for Connected Sensors market is the constant decline in price for sensors, so the demand for sensors is increasing in various sectors such as IT, automotive, healthcare, retail and manufacturing, and others.

In contrast to this, complexities with the sensors while connecting the devices in a wireless networks which poses of security threats, as the signals are spread in air and it is easy for hackers to catch the signal of connected devices in the network. So there is risk of data being lost while connecting the device which is restraining the market growth of connected sensors.

Connected Sensors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Connected Sensors Market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Network Components

Segmentation of Connected Sensors Market on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Segmentation of Connected Sensors Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Connected Sensors Market: key players

Some of the key players for Connected Sensors are IBM, Bosch, Google Inc., Samsung, HTC Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, ARM Holdings, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd.