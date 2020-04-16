Cyber Insurance Market by Revenue, Key Companies and Forecast to 2025

Progressive Markets published a report, Cyber Insurance Market Size, Trend, Share, Opportunity Analysis & Forecast, 2014-2025

Cyber-attacks or data breaches are almost a daily occurrence in todays age. As modern businesses are more dependent on technology, they are always at the risk of cyber threats. Data breaches can have a major impact on ones business causing many small businesses to stop functioning. Therefore, every business needs to have a cyber insurance in place in order to mitigate cyber risks and protect its business. Some of the cyber insurance coverages include privacy liability, extortion, data loss and restoration, network/business interruption, theft and fraud coverage, notification costs, forensic investigation, crisis management and regulatory actions.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The cyber insurance market report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the cyber insurance market growth. An increase in demand for cyber insurance policies, the rise in cyber-attacks which has incurred huge losses for organizations worldwide, the rise in awareness of different cyber risks, and an implementation of legislation regarding data security in emerging nations are the factors driving the cyber insurance market growth. On the other hand, the complex and changing nature of cyber risks impedes the growth of the cyber insurance industry.

Cyber Insurance Market key Segmentation:

The report analyzes the cyber insurance market based on its segmentation. The market is segmented based on distribution channel, industry vertical, and geography. Based on distribution channel, the industry is classified into very small enterprises, small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, retail, financial services (BFSI), information technology and services (IT), and others. Geographically, the report analyzes the cyber insurance market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market study in North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market analysis in Europe covers Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Russia, UK, France, and other parts of Europe. The analysis in Asia-Pacific covers China, Singapore, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The study in LAMEA covers Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

By Distribution channel: Very Small Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services (BFSI), Information Technology and Services (IT) and Others

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Market Players:

The report profiles the major players active in the cyber insurance market. They adopt key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and more to survive in the marketplace. The key players of the market include American International Group, Inc., The Chubb Corporation, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., XL Group Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Lloyds, Lockton Companies, Inc., AON PLC, BitSightTechnologies, Security Scorecard, Pivot Point Risk Analytics, Quadmetrics, Inc. Bin Insurer Holding, LLC, and Beazley Plc.

