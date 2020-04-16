Data Lakes Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

Press Release

 

Data Lakes Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data lakes market by component (data discovery, data integration & management, data lakes analytics, data visualization), business function (sales, finance, HR), organization size, deployment, vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data lakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global data lakes market include:

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
    • Informatica (U.S.)
    • Teradata Corporation (U.S.)
    • Capgemini (France)
    • EMC Corporation (U.S.)
    • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
    • Zaloni (U.S.)
    • Cloudera Inc. (U.S.)
    • SAS institute (U.S.)
    • SAP SE (Germany)
    • Hitachi (Japan)
    • ATOS SE (France)

 

Get a Sample Report @    https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3638158-data-lakes-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America

On the basis of component, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Data Discovery
    • Data Integration & Management
    • Data Lakes Analytics
    • Data Visualization

On the basis of business function, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Sales
    • Finance
    • HR

On the basis of organization size, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • SMEs
    • Large enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Cloud
    • On premise

On the basis of vertical, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Manufacturing
    • IT & telecommunication
    • Media & entertainment
    • Energy & utilities
    • Others

……

 

Enquiry About Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3638158-data-lakes-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Lakes Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Lakes Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3638158

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Post Views: 41
Tagged , , , , ,