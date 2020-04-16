Data Lakes Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

Data Lakes Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data lakes market by component (data discovery, data integration & management, data lakes analytics, data visualization), business function (sales, finance, HR), organization size, deployment, vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data lakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global data lakes market include:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Informatica (U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

• Capgemini (France)

• EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Zaloni (U.S.)

• Cloudera Inc. (U.S.)

• SAS institute (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Hitachi (Japan)

• ATOS SE (France)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of component, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Data Discovery

• Data Integration & Management

• Data Lakes Analytics

• Data Visualization

On the basis of business function, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Sales

• Finance

• HR

On the basis of organization size, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

• Large enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On premise

On the basis of vertical, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT & telecommunication

• Media & entertainment

• Energy & utilities

• Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Lakes Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Lakes Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

