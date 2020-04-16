Data Lakes Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023
Data Lakes Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global data lakes market by component (data discovery, data integration & management, data lakes analytics, data visualization), business function (sales, finance, HR), organization size, deployment, vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data lakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global data lakes market include:
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Informatica (U.S.)
• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)
• Capgemini (France)
• EMC Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Zaloni (U.S.)
• Cloudera Inc. (U.S.)
• SAS institute (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Hitachi (Japan)
• ATOS SE (France)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of component, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Data Discovery
• Data Integration & Management
• Data Lakes Analytics
• Data Visualization
On the basis of business function, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Sales
• Finance
• HR
On the basis of organization size, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SMEs
• Large enterprises
On the basis of deployment, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cloud
• On premise
On the basis of vertical, the global data lakes market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• IT & telecommunication
• Media & entertainment
• Energy & utilities
• Others
……
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Lakes Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Lakes Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
Continued……
