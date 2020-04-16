Demand for Australia Lime Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Lime is produced from limestone and is mainly used as a chemical additive. Lime comprises various compounds of calcium and is primarily alkaline in nature. Production of lime involves several processes such as crushing, pulverizing, heating, and hydrating. The process differs according to the desired product and application. The processing of raw limestone to form lime is called lime cycle.

The production of lime in Australia was estimated to be 1,500 Kilo Tons in 2015, whereas the consumption was estimated to be 96% of the total production. The Australia lime market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.7% in terms of value over the forecast period (2016–2024).

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11503

The demand from construction sector owing to rapid urbanization rate and investments in infrastructure developments undertaken in Australian east coast regions is expected to be a growth driver of Australia lime market. The growth of mining sector is also expected to increase the consumption rate of lime products for refining purposes. According to Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, the year-on-year percentage change with respect to coal and iron ore production have been 5% and 17% respectively in the calendar year 2014-15. However, the low demand from end-use markets, due to Australia’s economic slowdown is expected to hamper the growth of lime to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Trends in the Australia lime market include cost-saving techniques employed by manufacturers to achieve improved operational efficiency and savings of high costs incurred in the production of lime. Vertical Integration has also been practised by the leading manufacturing for having value accretive assets.

On the basis of product type, the Australia lime market can be segmented into quicklime and slaked/hydrated lime. The slaked hydrated lime has a higher consumption share around 70% in the Australia lime market in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, quicklime is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, exhibiting a value CAGR of 2.0% over the same period.

On the basis of application, the Australia lime market is segmented into mining and metallurgy, building materials, agriculture, water treatment and others. Mining and Metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, followed by agriculture and water treatment segments. Mining and Metallurgy segment is anticipated to account for a major market share in terms of value and retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of lime in the refining of mineral ores of coal, ferrous and non-ferrous metals such as Iron, Gold, Aluminum and extraction in its pure form.

On the basis of key regions, the Australia lime market has been segmented into New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and the Rest of Australia. New South Wales dominated the market with over 31.1% of the overall Australia lime market volume share in 2015. The market in Victoria accounted

Some of the key players identified in the Australia lime market are Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Boral Limited, Sibelco Australia, Omya Australia Pty. Ltd, Wagners and Lime Group Australia

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11503

Key players in the Australia lime market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio other than basic lime products. They are also importing quicklime from ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, China and other southeast nations. Manufacturers are focusing on capitalizing on economies of scale in these regions to increase production, profitability, and offer cost-effective products in order to target the cost-sensitive populace in the region.