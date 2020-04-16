Development Trends: Global Phantom Limb Pain Treatment Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2026

The Report Phantom Limb Pain Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Phantom limb pain (PLP) may be defined as the conscious feeling of severe pain in a part of your amputated arm or leg. It’s most common in arms and legs, but some people will feel it when they have other body parts removed, such as a breast. In Carlen’s study, 50% of those patients complaining of pain described it as constant knife jabs or a strong electrical current, 12% felt as though the limb was on fire, and others described sensations such as crushing and bad cramps. Phantom limb pain is estimated to be experienced in 3% to 5% of the amputee population. Since these patients are usually in extreme distress (some have been known to commit suicide), it is of paramount importance that its mechanism of control be understood and an effective cure be discovered.

PLP occurs in 50% and 80% of amputees. Although it is often classified as a neuropathic pain, few of the large-scale trials of treatments for neuropathic pain included sufficient numbers of PLP sufferers to have confidence that they are effective in this condition. Many therapies have been administered to amputees with PLP over the years; however, as of yet, there appears to be no first-line treatment.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12295

Over 200,000 traumatic and surgical amputations occur annually within the U.S. alone and over 1.6 million Americans are currently living with an amputated limb. The incidence of phantom limb pain ranges from 50 – 95% and is usually described as “shooting, stabbing, boring, squeezing, throbbing, and burning”.

There are three main theories that attempt to describe the mechanism behind S. Weir Mitchells phantom limbs. They are the Central or Gate theory, the Peripheral theory, and the Psychologic theory.

Although no medications exist specifically for phantom pain, some drugs designed to treat other conditions have been helpful in relieving nerve pain. However, various treatment options are available for curing PLP.

The global market for phantom limb pain treatment can be segmented on basis of treatment, drug class, end users and geography:

Segmentation by Treatment Neurosurgery Electrical Stimulation Dorsal Column Stimulation Pharmacological Treatment Biofeedback Treatment Psychological Management

Segmentation by Drug Class Antidepressants (tricyclic) Anticonvulsants Calcitonin NMDA receptor antagonists Local anesthetics Opioids Beta-blockers Serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurological Centers and Research Institutions Emergency Rooms



On the basis of regional presence, the global phantom limb pain treatment market can be segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are collectively expected to dominate the global phantom limb pain treatment market due to the increasing awareness and inclination of hospitals towards technological advancement of medical treatment and favorable reimbursement. However, APAC is expected to witness delayed growth in this market due to the unawareness of suitable treatment.

Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Alcaliber S.A., are among the few companies operating in this field.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12295

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Phantom limb pain treatment market Segments

Phantom limb pain treatment market Dynamics

Phantom limb pain treatment market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2026

Portable Brain Scanner Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Phantom limb pain treatment market Drivers and Restraints

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/12295/phantom-limb-pain-treatment-market-research-reports

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]