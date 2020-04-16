Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

Dose monitoring devices are devices which provides immediate enterprise-wide visibility into patient dose exposure for multiple modalities and PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System). Dose monitoring devices are suitable for any size of healthcare facility, these devices provides patient radiation dose insights, monitoring and reporting with minimal staff involvement at a reasonable cost.

Dose monitoring devices provides the greatest access and flexibility in how you monitor, use and export dose data regardless of a hospitals size or configuration or number of modalities, units or even PACS system.

These devices enable the administration of reliable, automated radiation dose information and provide tools that support patient safety management and regulatory reporting requirements while improving quality assurance. These devices enables radiation dose tracking, dose analytics capabilities, dose reduction, and help in processing of better quality images.

Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Presently, dose monitoring devices market is drive is by the technological advancement, increasing need for patient safety, compliance obligations of healthcare providers with stringent state and federal laws.

Dose monitoring device global market is driven by the technological advancement, rapid innovation in production and modeling technologies, increasing computed tomography procedures performed around the globe, increase in adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and increasing awareness and knowledge among patients regarding the consequences of prolonged or extended radiation exposure. However, lack of funding, ignorance towards radiation dose management by healthcare professionals, and lack of set skilled professionals act as major barrier for this market around the globe.

Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation:

Dose monitoring devices market is segmented into following types:

On the basis of product:

Medical Radiation Dosimeters

Radiation Survey Meters

Dose Monitoring Software

Service

On the basis of application:

Radiography

Computed Radiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Others (Nuclear Medicine)

Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Overview:

With rapid technological advancement,increasing need for patient safety and increasing awareness and knowledge among patients regarding the consequences of prolonged or extended radiation exposure the dose monitoring devices global market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Depending on geographic regions, global dose monitoring devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the market primarily due to strict regulations for patient safety and patient care. Factors like increasing risks and incidences of chronic disorders and increasing measures for patient safety are driving the growth of this market in this region.

Dose Monitoring Devices Market: Key players:

Some of the key participating global players of this market are GE healthcare (U.K), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Sectra Medical systems (Sweden), Philips N.V (Netherlands), Bayer AG (Germany) and others, IBA Dosimetry GmbH and Mirion Technologies, Inc.