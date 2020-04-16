Endometriosis Treatment Market Emerging Trends and New Technologies Research 2016 to 2024

Endometriosis is a medical condition in which the tissue that forms normal lining of uterus appears outside the uterus cavity and may involve ovaries, bowel, or tissue lining of the pelvic floor. This disease affects over 170 million women across the globe. Endometriosis has an unclear etiology and complex symptoms. Hence, the endometriosis treatment market is projected to grow substantially due to increase in number of cases for endometriosis and advancements in treatment technologies. Moreover, growing awareness about endometriosis treatment among women, rising demand for treatment, increasing incidence of endometriosis, and improvement in its diagnosis methods have strengthened the endometriosis treatment market.

Currently, the endometriosis treatment market is witnessing extensive research and development with significant number of new product introduction. This encourages manufactures to cater to the increasing customer demands. The endometriosis treatment market is consolidated, with top industry players such as AbbVie, Pfizer, Bayer HealthCare, AstraZeneca, and Takeda accounting for majority share. Most of the companies undertake considerable research efforts toward development of novel non-hormonal drugs, diagnostic and surgical techniques, and substantial support in terms of funding. This has fueled the growth of this market. Therefore, significant unmet needs for curative treatment of endometriosis is likely to drive the market. Growth of the global endometriosis market is likely to be driven by emerging economies in Asia, where the disease prevalence is almost 10% of the total female population of this region.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, endometriosis is estimated to affect 10% of women in reproductive age, which increases gradually to 40% in infertility patients. This explains the need of endometriosis treatment in the region, and thereby the potential of endometriosis drugs in the market. Therefore, rising incidence of endometriosis is a major factor driving the endometriosis treatment market in the region. Other factors boosting the endometriosis treatment market include rising demand for advanced endometriosis treatment, intra-industry competition, and increasing new entrants in the market. The endometriosis treatment market is consolidated due to increase in inorganic growth activities such as mergers and acquisitions. However, declining prices due to increasing competition have impacted industry profit margins. Hence, most of the players have adopted the strategy of increasing research activities to develop novel products in the endometriosis treatment market. The endometriosis treatment market has recorded continuous growth in the past few years. Moreover, factors which declining cost of endometriosis treatment, patent loss and increasing number of generic drugs are driving the growth of endometriosis treatment market. Increasing operational costs and rising number of new entrants such as regional and multinational industry players are the key factors hampering the growth of the endometriosis treatment market.

The global endometriosis treatment market has been segmented based on type of product and region. In terms of product, the endometriosis treatment market has been segmented into gonadotrophin releasing hormone agonists (GRH), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), progestins, and contraceptive pills. Based on region, the endometriosis treatment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the endometriosis treatment market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This report offers an extensive and in-depth assessment of the endometriosis treatment market and also contains situational analysis, facts, insights, historical data, and statistically supported market data validated through industry key opinion leaders. It also offers market estimations with the help of suitable assumptions and methodologies. The market research report contains in-depth analysis and thorough information about market segments such as product type, application, and region.

Key players operating in the global endometriosis treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

