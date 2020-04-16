Enterprise Search Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024

Market Study Report, LLC, has drafted a research study on the ‘ Enterprise Search market’ which offers a concise outline of the market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and the regional outlook of this business vertical. The report precisely features the key opportunities and challenges faced by contenders of this industry and presents the existing competitive setting and corporate strategies enforced by the Enterprise Search market players.

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.

The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.

Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.

Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.

The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.

North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.

The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.

Enumerating a brief coverage of the Enterprise Search market research study:

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the regional expanse of the Enterprise Search market

With regards to the regional spectrum, the Enterprise Search market is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

The product consumption models across all these geographies, in consort with the remuneration held by each of these places as well as the market share that every region accounts for in the Enterprise Search market, have all been elucidated in the report in excruciating detail.

The Enterprise Search report enlists information regarding the consumption market share across the many geographies as well as the product consumption growth rate.

The geographical consumption rate with regards to the products and the corresponding applications segments is also provided.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the segmentation of the Enterprise Search market

The Enterprise Search market, with respect to the product type, is segregated into Local Installations and Hosted Versions. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast remuneration of the product segment.

The research report includes details regarding the consumption (valuation and growth rate) of each product and the sales prices as well.

In terms of the application scope, the overall Enterprise Search market is segmented into Government, Banking & Financial Services, Media, Manufacturing and Others. The market share which each application segment is accountable for and the forecast valuation of every application segment by the end of the projected duration have also been included in the study.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the drivers & challenges of the Enterprise Search market

The report enumerates information regarding the driving forces impacting the commercialization scope of the Enterprise Search market and their influence on the revenue graph of this industry sphere.

The study includes details about the latest trends defining the Enterprise Search market in conjunction with the challenges which this industry is likely to present in the future.

Pointers covered in the report with reference to the competitive scope of the Enterprise Search market

The report enumerates a brief outline of the manufacturer base of the Enterprise Search market, which essentially comprises firms such as IBM Corp, SAP AG, Dassault Systemes, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Coveo Corp, Marklogic Inc, Concept Searching Limited, Lucid Work, Perceptive Software Inc, X1 Technologies, HP Autonomy, Attivio Inc and Expert System Inc, in tandem with a slew of parameters like distribution and sales area.

Information pertaining to each vendor such as company profile, company overview, as well as the products manufactured in the Enterprise Search market have been enumerated.

Information about the price patterns, revenue accrued, profit margins, as well as product sales have been enlisted in the report.

The Enterprise Search market report includes information about other pointers such as the market concentration ratio – encompassing the CR5, CR3, and CR10 classes, over the projected timeline.

