Enterprise Social Networks Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

Enterprise social networking refers to use of social media channels by organizations to leverage individuals and businesses in their network for communication and information exchange. This involves use of enterprise social networks both internally and externally, to network with individuals and with businesses that have similar business interests. Internally, within an organization, enterprise social network tools help employees exchange intellectual knowledge and individual strengths to leverage each other for business processes.

Enterprise social networking within an organization involves the use of both in-house intranet software and third-party social media channels such as Socialcast and Yammer.

Enterprise social networking externally involves the use of public social media platforms such s Facebook, Google +, and Twitter. Such platforms help organizations stay connected to their customers and receive inputs to improve their product and service offerings.

With Enterprise 2.0 and Generation F technologies in place for business processing, organizations are increasingly encouraging their employees to leverage their social networking skills and social networks to attain business goals.

Howbeit, enterprise social networking if not monitored is dangerous too. To safeguard corporate brand, most large organizations have social media policies in place. Such policies keep a close watch if employees appropriately using decent language, when they communicate across social media channels.

Due to tangible advantages, enterprise social network platforms are increasingly becoming the cornerstone of an organization’s internal digital transformation. Business leaders opine such platforms help employees to exchange knowledge, collaborate, and improve efficiency.

Global Enterprise Social Networks Market: Overview

Global Enterprise Social Networks Market: Key Trends

Enterprise social network is an important problem solving tool that also brings about connectivity between different departments. Various organizations are implementing these to better communication and collaboration between employees’ via media. Enterprise social networks bring about seamless connectivity between departments and enable employees to voice their concerns via the platform. They also help to up productivity by allowing healthy exchange of ideas and suggestions between employees.

Another major benefit of enterprise social networks is that they bring about transparency in the functioning of the business. They are also an effective knowledge management tool. To promote their corporate image and brand, majority of large corporations are leveraging social media policies to ensure employees communicate without any hindrance using the various social networking channels.

However, unlike their larger counterparts, the small companies are concerned over the usefulness of enterprise social networks on account of the reduced number of employees they have. In addition to that, eager uptake of enterprise social networks by employees is another challenge.

Currently, enterprise social network is seeing uptake across industries spanning retail, IT and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and professional services. Among them, the IT and telecom sector is seeing substantial adoption of such tools tools. Going forward, other sectors namely retail and professional services are also predicted to emerge as major drivers of demand for enterprise social network.

Global Enterprise Social Networks Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments in the global market for enterprise social networks are Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America and Europe are key markets on account of entities in the region keen on lapping up latest technologies to enhance efficiency.

Global Enterprise Social Networks Industrial Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent participants in the global market for enterprise social networks are salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MangoApps Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Kaltura Inc., JIVE SOFTWARE, Inc., VMWare, Inc., Socialtext, Inc., Zyncro Tech S.L., and IBM Corporation. The report throws light on their sales and revenues, market shares, and the winning strategies. It also leverages analytical tools of the likes of SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting companies operating in the global market for enterprise social networks.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

