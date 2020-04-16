Expansion of Display Panel Market to Remain Consistent During 2017-2027

The display technologies industry offers thin film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) glass and other advanced display products which are used in applications such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, wearable, gaming consoles, automotive, electronics, and other emerging technologies. Display industry is heavily driven by the demand of these end products. With the advancement in technologies, there is an increase in awareness to the customers about the display panels or touch screens that enables them to interact with a computer. Display panel acts as a display screen which showcases control components and offer a platform to the consumers to exchange messages or interact. Display panels are presently having multiple applications including in television screens, automobiles, smartphones, ATMs, smart wearable and among others. Adoption and awareness of many other devices are directly interlinked to the display panel market such as smart devices, television, infotainment systems in automobiles etc. Global television shipment is experiencing a slow growth recently, the same time applications in various other devices such as smart phone and gaming console is increasing which is negating the impact on the growth.

Global Display Panel Market: Drivers and Challenges

Application of display panels across various sectors such as education and government offices, retail, and hospitality is expected to boost the revenue of global display panel in the coming years. Emergence of multi touch screens, reduction in replacement cycles and changing consumer usage pattern is expected to drive the growth of display panels in the forecast period. Increasing demand in automotive segment, technological advancements and government initiatives towards smart cities are further having a positive impact on the growth of global display panel market.

Pricing pressure from online retailers and maturing of smartphone industry are among the prime challenges to be faced by the global display panel market in the forecast period.

Global Display Panel Market: Segmentation

Global display panel market can be segmented into application, technology, and display size.

On the basis of application, global display panel market can be segmented into flat panel display, car navigation, smartphones and others.

On the basis of technology, global display panel market can be segmented into LCD, LED and others.

On the basis of display size, global display panel market can be segmented into small screen display, medium screen display and large screen display.

Global Display Panel Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global display panel market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Although many categories of consumer electronics are reaching maturity, innovation with in technology within the categories is offering growth opportunities for display panel in the forecast period. Strengthening supply chain in the emerging regions is aiding the growth in the global display panel market. China and India in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to continue having majority of the revenue share in the coming years. North America and Western Europe are among the regions that are closely followed by Asia Pacific in term of revenue of global display panel market. Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to showcase positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Display Panel Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for display panel market include Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Corning Incorporated, LG Electronics Inc., Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Innolux Corporation, Sharp Corporation and HannStar Display Corporation.