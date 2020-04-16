Extremity Tissue Expanders Market is Anticipated to Register US$ 1,842.6 Mn by 2028

Increasing aging population and rise in plastic surgery are the major factor which is fueling the growth of extremity tissue expanders market over the forecast period. According to a latest research by company, the global extremity tissue expanders market is anticipated to account for US$ 1,842.6 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on extremity tissue expanders further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 6.3% over the period of 2018-2028.

Extremity Tissue Expanders Market: Overview & Analysis

It is observed that reconstructive procedures has undergone a tremendous shift from the conventional invasive procedures to minimally invasive surgeries. Advancements and development of long-lasting improved extremity tissue expanders are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the industry. Presently, advancements in technology have led to the development of the extremity tissue expanders, with an expansion of potential shape types. There are several limitations of the traditional and conventional medical surgeries, such as long recovery time, more chances of infection, and highly expensive procedures. These limitations have resulted in shift to minimally invasive procedures. Extremity tissue expanders today have become extremely versatile in nature with patient’s like-mindedness in going forward with the procedure. This transformation has led to a positive impact on the global extremity tissue expanders market growth. The number of surgeries with extremity tissue expanders is expected to increase with other prevalent factors supporting the rise of the extremity tissue expanders market in terms of adoption.

The availability alternative treatment options for reconstructive surgeries, may hamper the growth of the global extremity tissue expanders market. In order to leverage the presence of a large patient pool, various medical device companies involved in the extremity tissue expanders market and new entrants are developing treatment options that can improve the care for reconstructive procedures. Moreover, the European Medical Agency has very stringent regulatory approval standards due to which most of the products fail to reach the extremity tissue expanders market. Several extremity tissue expanders manufacturers are focusing on the development of new products. However, due to stringent regulations and lengthy approval process, most of the products do not reach the extremity tissue expanders market, which hampers the growth of extremity tissue expanders market to a certain extent, and hence alternative treatment options are getting adopted. Market is segregated into definite terms but the lack of procedure and products in developing countries effect the overall extremity tissue expanders market growth and rise in alternative support care.

Breast reconstruction segment by product type is expected to dominate the global extremity tissue expanders market. Breast reconstruction segment is expected gain the market value of US$ 943.4 Mn in global extremity tissue expanders market during 2017. This is due availability of favorable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of breast cancer. Breast reconstruction segment is of extremity tissue expanders by product type is also expected to grow at faster rate and it is anticipated grow ta CAGR of 6.3% over the period of 2018-2028 owing to rise in number of breast reconstruction procedure throughout the globe. Scalp reconstruction and oral and maxillofacial reconstruction segment of extremity tissue expanders market by product type is expected to be the less lucrative in term of value.

By shape type, anatomical segment of extremity tissue expanders market is expected to gain maximum market share and estimated to reach the market value of US$ 682.9 Mn in 2028. This is due variety of products with anatomical shape are available in the extremity tissue expanders market. Among all end user, hospital segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment for extremity tissue expanders market though maximum number if breast reconstruction surgery performed in the hospitals.

North America is the expected to dominate the global extremity tissue expanders market in term of value by region. North America region for extremity tissue expanders is estimated to gain market value of US$ 233.7 Mn in 2018, though this North America hold the maximum number of key manufacturers for extremity tissue expanders. After North America, extremity tissue expanders market is then followed by Europe and APEJ. By region APEJ is anticipated to show faster growth than other region in global extremity tissue expanders market and APEJ region is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Extremity Tissue Expanders Market: Companies

FMI’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the extremity tissue expanders market, such as GC Aesthetics Plc., Koken Co. Ltd., Allergan Plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Laboratories Arion, Wright Medical Group N.V. Groupe Sebbin SAS, Sientra Inc., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.