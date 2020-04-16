Factors Driving the Growth of Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) Market in Chemical & Material Industry

Hydrotalcite is a layered double hydroxide of general formula Mg6Al2CO3(OH)16•4(H2O), whose name is derived from its resemblance with talc and its high water content. The layers of the structure stack in multiple ways, to produce a 3-layer rhombohedral structure (3R Polytype), or a 2-layer hexagonal structure (2H polytype) formerly known as manasseite. The two polytypes are often intergrown. The carbonate anions that lie between the structural layers are weakly bound, so hydrotalcite has anion exchange capabilities.

In the short run, the market will maintain growth in a stable level and the price will fluctuate on a small scale. In addition, the global giants have the advantage of market position and be the dominant one; they maybe consolidate their market position through expanding, acquisition and merging.

In the past years, from 2008 to 2010, Kyowa Chemical, Clariant(Süd-Chemie) and Sakai Chemical Industry massively expanded the production capacity of Hydrotalcite.

In Korea, Doobon has extended production capacity of Hydrotalcite in 2017.

In China, SaekYunghs (Hengshui) New Materials and GCH TECHNOLOGY started to produce Hydrotalcite in 2014 and 2015, and they both have planned to expanded their capacity in the next few years, especially SaekYunghs (Hengshui) New Materials, has planned to expand it’s Hydrotalcite to reach 40000 tons Shandong province in future, from 1000 tons in 2018. If implemented, it will have important influence on the global Hydrotalcite market. GCH TECHNOLOGY also planned to expand the capacity to 5000 tons in future.

Segmentation by product type:

Rubber Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Plastic Grade

Other

Segmentation by application:

Medical

Plastic

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Doobon

Kyowa Chemical

Sakai Chemical Industry

Clariant(Süd-Chemie)

Sinwon Chemical

Heubach India

Sasol Germany

Kanggaote

GCH Technology

BELIKE Chemical

SaekYunghs (Hengshui)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) by Players

Chapter Four: Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9) Market Forecast



