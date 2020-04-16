Fastest Growing sector in Cleaning Services Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022

A Wide Array Of Services Including Window Washing, Floor Cleaning, Vacuuming, Furniture Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Air Duct Cleaning, Water Damage Restoration, And Others Are Collectively Referred To As Cleaning Services. These Cleaning Services Are Utilized By Commercial As Well As Residential Consumers. Commercial Consumers Of Cleaning Services Include Offices, Schools, Universities, Hospitals, Health Centers, Large & Small Retail Establishments, And Others. Scarcity Of Time, Due To Busy Lifestyle Of Individuals Has Led To Increased Acceptance Of Such Services.

Economic Upsurge And Growth In Demand Among Commercial Consumers (Retail Sector, Public Institutions, Hospitals, And Others) Has Fueled The Market Growth Of Global Cleaning Services Market. Moreover, Increased Disposable Income And Growth In Number Of Dual Income Households Are Other Factors Driving The Market. Increase In Number Of Working Women And Investment In Real Estate Industry Is Anticipated To Generate Potential Business Opportunities For The Industry In The Near Future. However, Increased Competition Is A Major Challenge For The Market Players.

The Market Is Bifurcated Based On Service Type And Geography. The Service Type Further Includes Commercial And Residential Segments. The Commercial Segment Is Divided Into Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, And Other Services, Which Include Kit Cleaning And Dusting. Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, And Other Services Such As Polishing Are The Further Classifications Of The Residential Segment.

Geographically, The Market Is Classified Into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. The Country-Wise Analysis Of All The Regions Is Included In The Report.

The Companies Profiled In The Report Are Abm Industries Inc., The Service Master Company, Llc, Cleannet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Jani-King Inc., Stanley Steemer International, Inc., Chemdry, And Pritchard Industries Inc.

Other Players Included In The Value Chain Are Bonus Building Care, Red Coats, Ugl Unicco Services, Vanguard, Jan-Pro International, Mother’s House Cleaning, Clean First Time, Compass Group Plc, Duraclean International Inc., Harvard Maintenance Inc., Steamatic Inc., Stratus Building Solutions, And Temko Service Industries Inc.

